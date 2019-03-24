One of Tipperary’s finest bands Jester were in with Rob tonight, to chat about their new album ‘Shadows Need A Light.’ Besides that, we had TWENTY NINE homegrown tracks featured on Irish Beats! It’s not a record, but it’s pretty impressive …

And flattery will get you everywhere …

Thanks a million for having us on @curlybert, new @The_Cranberries song after us is 🔥 Talk soon, ya big legend ya. @irishbeats @beat102103 — Jestermusik (@Jestermusik) March 24, 2019

8-9pm

01. Hold On – Chasing Abbey

02. Breakfast – Alex Gough

03. Running Up That Hill – Arvo Party feat. Larks

04. Easier Day – Little Green Cars

05. Over and Over – Erica Coady

06. Rearview Mirror – Exiles

07. Love Tonight – Soulé feat CCane

08. Want – 100 Beasts feat. Carrie

09. Little Red – Cathy Davey

10. In The Meantime – Jester

## Interview with Jester ##

11. Little Run Down – Jester ##LIVE##

12. All Over Now – The Cranberries

13. Coldest Water – Walking On Cars

9-10pm

01. Build a Bridge – All Tvvins

02. Tombstone – Otherkin

03. We Are Different – Thanks Brother

04. Sweet Love – Get Down Edits feat. Cut Once

05. Big – Fontaines DC

06. Water Me – Zapho

07. Burn Baby Burn – Ash

08. Ivory Towers – Jack O’Rourke

09. Deja Vu – SOAK

10. Chasing Rivers – Chris Haze

11. We Run In Care Feet – Third Smoke

12. Contra – Talos

13. Legacy – Hvmmingbyrd

14. I’ll Be You, Be Me – Glen Hansard

15. 27 – Bairbre Anne

16. Swan – Lisa Hannigan & Stargaze

