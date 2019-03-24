One of Tipperary’s finest bands Jester were in with Rob tonight, to chat about their new album ‘Shadows Need A Light.’ Besides that, we had TWENTY NINE homegrown tracks featured on Irish Beats! It’s not a record, but it’s pretty impressive …
Thanks a million for having us on @curlybert, new @The_Cranberries song after us is 🔥 Talk soon, ya big legend ya. @irishbeats @beat102103
— Jestermusik (@Jestermusik) March 24, 2019
8-9pm
01. Hold On – Chasing Abbey
02. Breakfast – Alex Gough
03. Running Up That Hill – Arvo Party feat. Larks
04. Easier Day – Little Green Cars
05. Over and Over – Erica Coady
06. Rearview Mirror – Exiles
07. Love Tonight – Soulé feat CCane
08. Want – 100 Beasts feat. Carrie
09. Little Red – Cathy Davey
10. In The Meantime – Jester
## Interview with Jester ##
11. Little Run Down – Jester ##LIVE##
12. All Over Now – The Cranberries
13. Coldest Water – Walking On Cars
9-10pm
01. Build a Bridge – All Tvvins
02. Tombstone – Otherkin
03. We Are Different – Thanks Brother
04. Sweet Love – Get Down Edits feat. Cut Once
05. Big – Fontaines DC
06. Water Me – Zapho
07. Burn Baby Burn – Ash
08. Ivory Towers – Jack O’Rourke
09. Deja Vu – SOAK
10. Chasing Rivers – Chris Haze
11. We Run In Care Feet – Third Smoke
12. Contra – Talos
13. Legacy – Hvmmingbyrd
14. I’ll Be You, Be Me – Glen Hansard
15. 27 – Bairbre Anne
16. Swan – Lisa Hannigan & Stargaze