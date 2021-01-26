A fine collection of tunes streaming from Rob’s attic this evening. Fresh releases from Orla Gartland, Fontaines DC and Tolu Makay sat happily alongside local heroes Alex Gough, Carrie Baxter and Sons Phonetic. Plenty of others in the mix too! A. Smyth was Rob’s guest via Zoom, talking about his upcoming debut album.
8-9pm
01. More Like You – Orla Gartland
02. That’s My Job – Alex Gough
03. Incapable (Dimitri from Paris Remix) – Roisin Murphy
04. N17 – Tolu Makay & The RTE Concert Orchestra
05. A Hero’s Death (Soulwax Remix) – Fontaines DC
06. Something Global – Fight Like Apes
07. Pray – Carrie Baxter
08. Spectre – Mark Geary
09. Waves – Hallie
10. Move My Feet Again – His
11. Breathe – Mulcahy
12. Moment – The Crayon Set
13. Same Place Again – Patricia Lalor
14. Intoxicating Seas – Hawk Jupiter
15. Wow! – Snow Patrol
9-10pm
01. Don’t Say A Word – Zen Arcade
02. Letting You Know – Shiv
03. Day Ones – Sons Phonetic
04. The Place That I Work – Saint Sister
05. Being Honest – Post-Party
06. A Little Lonely – SIIGHTS
07. Loyal – Ailbhe Reddy
08. When It Calls – A. Smyth
## Interview with A. Smyth ##
09. Don’t Let Me Down – A. Smyth
10. Tina – Vann Music
11. 112AU From The Sun – Ray Harman