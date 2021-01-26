A fine collection of tunes streaming from Rob’s attic this evening. Fresh releases from Orla Gartland, Fontaines DC and Tolu Makay sat happily alongside local heroes Alex Gough, Carrie Baxter and Sons Phonetic. Plenty of others in the mix too! A. Smyth was Rob’s guest via Zoom, talking about his upcoming debut album.

8-9pm

01. More Like You – Orla Gartland

02. That’s My Job – Alex Gough

03. Incapable (Dimitri from Paris Remix) – Roisin Murphy

04. N17 – Tolu Makay & The RTE Concert Orchestra

05. A Hero’s Death (Soulwax Remix) – Fontaines DC

06. Something Global – Fight Like Apes

07. Pray – Carrie Baxter

08. Spectre – Mark Geary

09. Waves – Hallie

10. Move My Feet Again – His

11. Breathe – Mulcahy

12. Moment – The Crayon Set

13. Same Place Again – Patricia Lalor

14. Intoxicating Seas – Hawk Jupiter

15. Wow! – Snow Patrol

9-10pm

01. Don’t Say A Word – Zen Arcade

02. Letting You Know – Shiv

03. Day Ones – Sons Phonetic

04. The Place That I Work – Saint Sister

05. Being Honest – Post-Party

06. A Little Lonely – SIIGHTS

07. Loyal – Ailbhe Reddy

08. When It Calls – A. Smyth

## Interview with A. Smyth ##

09. Don’t Let Me Down – A. Smyth

10. Tina – Vann Music

11. 112AU From The Sun – Ray Harman