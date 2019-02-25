2019 is shaping up to be a great year for Irish music. On this evening’s show, Rob had some fine music selections for your aural pleasure. Fresh tunes from Jack O’Rourke, Kudos, Crome Yellow, Soulé, Otherkin, Arvo Party and more!
8 – 9pm
01. Fire Is Love – Saarloos
02. All Over Now – The Cranberries
03. Love Tonight – Soulé feat C Cane
04. Falling Slowly – Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova
05. Running Up That Hill – Arvo Party feat. Larks
06. Breakfast – Alex Gough
07. Tombstone – Otherkin
08. Knock Me Off My Feet – Soak
09. Over and Over – Erica Cody
10. Almost – Hozier
11. Cobwebs – David Keenan
12. The Answer – True Tides
13. Same Old Rules – Lydia Forde
14. Sweet Love – Get Down Edits feat. Cut Once
15. Cold Mans Nightmare – Cathy Davey
9 – 10pm
01. Build a Bridge – All Tvvins
02. Ivory Towers – Jack O’Rourke
03. Stuck Up On The Staircase – Lemoncello
## Interview with Anthony Mulcahy (Those Sensible Shoes) ##
04. Seeds – Those Sensible Shoes
05. Rearview Mirror – Exiles
06. Tastes Much Better With You – Crome Yellow
07. Innocents – The Wha’
08. Perfect – Kudos
09. In Disguise – Fergus Daly
10. Trust me – 2-20
11. The First Kiss of Love – Cronin
12. Apart At The Seams – Birds of Burden
13. Knots – Lisa Hannigan
14. Undertow – Hedge Schools