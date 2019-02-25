2019 is shaping up to be a great year for Irish music. On this evening’s show, Rob had some fine music selections for your aural pleasure. Fresh tunes from Jack O’Rourke, Kudos, Crome Yellow, Soulé, Otherkin, Arvo Party and more!

8 – 9pm

01. Fire Is Love – Saarloos

02. All Over Now – The Cranberries

03. Love Tonight – Soulé feat C Cane

04. Falling Slowly – Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova

05. Running Up That Hill – Arvo Party feat. Larks

06. Breakfast – Alex Gough

07. Tombstone – Otherkin

08. Knock Me Off My Feet – Soak

09. Over and Over – Erica Cody

10. Almost – Hozier

11. Cobwebs – David Keenan

12. The Answer – True Tides

13. Same Old Rules – Lydia Forde

14. Sweet Love – Get Down Edits feat. Cut Once

15. Cold Mans Nightmare – Cathy Davey

9 – 10pm

01. Build a Bridge – All Tvvins

02. Ivory Towers – Jack O’Rourke

03. Stuck Up On The Staircase – Lemoncello

## Interview with Anthony Mulcahy (Those Sensible Shoes) ##

04. Seeds – Those Sensible Shoes

05. Rearview Mirror – Exiles

06. Tastes Much Better With You – Crome Yellow

07. Innocents – The Wha’

08. Perfect – Kudos

09. In Disguise – Fergus Daly

10. Trust me – 2-20

11. The First Kiss of Love – Cronin

12. Apart At The Seams – Birds of Burden

13. Knots – Lisa Hannigan

14. Undertow – Hedge Schools

