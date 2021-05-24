Your weekly helping of fresh Irish music! All Tvvins, Saige, Amerik, James Vincent McMorrow, Moxie and more! Rob’s guests in the virtual studio were Steve Wall and Simon O’Reilly, chatting about their new track ‘Rise With The Sun.’
8-9pm
01. I Wasn’t Looking For You – Carrie Baxter (feat. Jack Tyson Charles)
02. Falling For You – HalfTraxx & Michael Rice
03. Goodbye Old Holy – Corner Boy
04. Paradise – James Vincent McMorrow
05. Remedy – Hallie
06. Sipping Not Tripping – T. Cole
07. Something Special – All Tvvins
08. Movie Stars – Elephant In The Room
09. Zombie! – Orla Gartland
10. Fly Away – Yung Shakur
11. What Should I Write – Saige
12. Ivory – Amerik feat. Travi the Native
13. Twinkle – Whipping Boy
14. The Kind Of Girl – Lisa Murray
15. Fading Out – How I Became A Wave
16. Day Of The Child – Le Galaxie
9-10pm
01. Televised Mind (Live) – Fontaines D.C.
02. Is Ainm Dom – Moxie
03. Eight Hours – Maria Kelly
04. His Name Was Gar Kane – David Keenan
05. Lavender – Biig Piig
06. High Fidelity – The Zen Arcade
07. Birthday – For Those I Love
08. Rise With The Sun – Steve Wall & Simon O’Reilly
## Interview with Steve Wall & Simon O’Reilly ##
09. Optical Delusion – Simon O’Reilly
10. Drowning Pool – The Walls
11. Heads Are Gonna Roll – The Stunning