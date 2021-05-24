Your weekly helping of fresh Irish music! All Tvvins, Saige, Amerik, James Vincent McMorrow, Moxie and more! Rob’s guests in the virtual studio were Steve Wall and Simon O’Reilly, chatting about their new track ‘Rise With The Sun.’

8-9pm

01. I Wasn’t Looking For You – Carrie Baxter (feat. Jack Tyson Charles)

02. Falling For You – HalfTraxx & Michael Rice

03. Goodbye Old Holy – Corner Boy

04. Paradise – James Vincent McMorrow

05. Remedy – Hallie

06. Sipping Not Tripping – T. Cole

07. Something Special – All Tvvins

08. Movie Stars – Elephant In The Room

09. Zombie! – Orla Gartland

10. Fly Away – Yung Shakur

11. What Should I Write – Saige

12. Ivory – Amerik feat. Travi the Native

13. Twinkle – Whipping Boy

14. The Kind Of Girl – Lisa Murray

15. Fading Out – How I Became A Wave

16. Day Of The Child – Le Galaxie

9-10pm

01. Televised Mind (Live) – Fontaines D.C.

02. Is Ainm Dom – Moxie

03. Eight Hours – Maria Kelly

04. His Name Was Gar Kane – David Keenan

05. Lavender – Biig Piig

06. High Fidelity – The Zen Arcade

07. Birthday – For Those I Love

08. Rise With The Sun – Steve Wall & Simon O’Reilly

## Interview with Steve Wall & Simon O’Reilly ##

09. Optical Delusion – Simon O’Reilly

10. Drowning Pool – The Walls

11. Heads Are Gonna Roll – The Stunning