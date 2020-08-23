There’s not much to say here. Lots of music on the radio and a chat with an upcoming artist Kynsy. It sounds better than it reads.
8-9pm
01. Hero’s Death – Fontaines DC
02. Lipstick – Jedward
03. Breathless – The Corrs
04. Backseat – Alex Gough
05. 19 – Two Door Cinema Club
06. Holy Show – Pillow Queens
07. Speeding Cars – Walking On Cars
08. Upside Down – Lisa Hannigan
09. Wayside – Foot Squeaker
10. A Quiet Place – Roe
11. Hello and Welcome – Alan Aylward
12. Believe – One Morning In August
13. Alone – Patricia Lalor
14. Excuse – The Scratch
9-10pm
01. XX – Fia Moon
02. Lovette – Peter Vogelaar feat. Sacred Animals
03. Cold Blue Light – Kynsy
## Interview with Kynsy ##
04. The Boys of Summer – Bell X1
05. Who’s Asking (East Coast Remix) – God Knows feat. Skripteh , Nealo, Mango and Rebel P.
06. Private Sedative – Happyalone
07. The Weight – Sara Ryan
08. Operate – Havvk feat. Participate
09. We Could Start A War – Somebody’s Child
10. Chalia – Denise Chaila
11. Thieves – Katie Kim
12. Nothing Gained – The Man Whom