There’s not much to say here. Lots of music on the radio and a chat with an upcoming artist Kynsy. It sounds better than it reads.

8-9pm

01. Hero’s Death – Fontaines DC

02. Lipstick – Jedward

03. Breathless – The Corrs

04. Backseat – Alex Gough

05. 19 – Two Door Cinema Club

06. Holy Show – Pillow Queens

07. Speeding Cars – Walking On Cars

08. Upside Down – Lisa Hannigan

09. Wayside – Foot Squeaker

10. A Quiet Place – Roe

11. Hello and Welcome – Alan Aylward

12. Believe – One Morning In August

13. Alone – Patricia Lalor

14. Excuse – The Scratch

9-10pm

01. XX – Fia Moon

02. Lovette – Peter Vogelaar feat. Sacred Animals

03. Cold Blue Light – Kynsy

## Interview with Kynsy ##

04. The Boys of Summer – Bell X1

05. Who’s Asking (East Coast Remix) – God Knows feat. Skripteh , Nealo, Mango and Rebel P.

06. Private Sedative – Happyalone

07. The Weight – Sara Ryan

08. Operate – Havvk feat. Participate

09. We Could Start A War – Somebody’s Child

10. Chalia – Denise Chaila

11. Thieves – Katie Kim

12. Nothing Gained – The Man Whom