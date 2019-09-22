Loads of fresh sounds on the show this evening. New releases from David Keenan, All Tvvins, Daithi & Orla Gartland and more got an airing across the South East. Rob had an amazing interview with Wexford singer/songwriter Wallis Bird as well as speaking with Frames legend Colm Mac Con Iomaire about his new album and upcoming gig in Kilkenny. Full playlist after the jump …
8-9pm
01. I Never Got Off The Bus – Tebi Rex
02. Gonna Be Strong – Gypsies On The Autobahn
03. Dogs With No Tails – The Pale
04. Should Been – SIIGHTS
05. Like I Do – Moncrieff
06. Models – Ham Sandwich
07. Divine – All Tvvins
08. Zoids – King Kong Company (Bela Lugosi’s Ghost Remix)
09. Boys In The Better Land – Fontaines DC
10. The River Holds Its Breath – Colm Mac Con Iomaire
## Interview with Colm Mac Con Ionaire ##
11. Star Star – The Frames
12. Two Last Cans – Sean OB
9-10pm
01. Aftertaste – The Academic
02. Perfect Harmony – Daithi
03. Glacier – Paul Noonan
04. She Steps Into The Light – Join Me In The Pines
05. Proud Of You – Super Silly
06. Tin Pan Alley – David Keenan
07. As The River Flow – Wallis Bird ##LIVE##
## Interview With Wallis Bird ##
08. Life Is Long – Wallis Bird
09. To My Bones – Wallis Bird ##LIVE##
10. Nothing Gained – The Man Whom