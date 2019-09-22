Loads of fresh sounds on the show this evening. New releases from David Keenan, All Tvvins, Daithi & Orla Gartland and more got an airing across the South East. Rob had an amazing interview with Wexford singer/songwriter Wallis Bird as well as speaking with Frames legend Colm Mac Con Iomaire about his new album and upcoming gig in Kilkenny. Full playlist after the jump …

8-9pm

01. I Never Got Off The Bus – Tebi Rex

02. Gonna Be Strong – Gypsies On The Autobahn

03. Dogs With No Tails – The Pale

04. Should Been – SIIGHTS

05. Like I Do – Moncrieff

06. Models – Ham Sandwich

07. Divine – All Tvvins

08. Zoids – King Kong Company (Bela Lugosi’s Ghost Remix)

09. Boys In The Better Land – Fontaines DC

10. The River Holds Its Breath – Colm Mac Con Iomaire

## Interview with Colm Mac Con Ionaire ##

11. Star Star – The Frames

12. Two Last Cans – Sean OB

9-10pm

01. Aftertaste – The Academic

02. Perfect Harmony – Daithi

03. Glacier – Paul Noonan

04. She Steps Into The Light – Join Me In The Pines

05. Proud Of You – Super Silly

06. Tin Pan Alley – David Keenan

07. As The River Flow – Wallis Bird ##LIVE##

## Interview With Wallis Bird ##

08. Life Is Long – Wallis Bird

09. To My Bones – Wallis Bird ##LIVE##

10. Nothing Gained – The Man Whom