A frosty Sunday evening so plenty of warm fuzzy tunes to thaw the souls across the South East. New tracks from Inhaler, FiCat, U.M.A.N and more. Rob’s guest was JyellowL on via Zoom to talk about his new album 2020 D|Vision.
8-9pm
01. Next To You – Wild Youth
02. Back2U – FiCat
03. Everybody Loves You – SOAK
04. When It Breaks – Inhaler
05. Andy Sells Coke – Declan O’Rourke
06. Pretending – Orla Gartland
07. Feel Beautiful – U.M.A.N
08. The Starlight Lounge – Sorcha Richardson
09. Don’t Cling To Life – The Murder Capital
10. Rapture – Wyvern Lingo
11. Ooze – whozyerman
12. Oh No – Biig Piig
13. Murphy’s Law – Roisin Murphy
14. Down – Thumper
9-10pm
01. Perfect Someone – Thom Southern
02. Remember This – RuthAnne
03. Anyway – Arvo Party feat. Hex Hue
04. Mexican Wave – Kerbdog
05. Gimme Shelter – Susan O’Neill
06. Still Shining – Sons Phonetic
07. Love Me World – Soda Blonde
08. Tunnel Vision – JyellowL
## Interview with JyellowL ##
09. Don’t Feel Like – JyellowL
10. Mademoiselle – JyellowL