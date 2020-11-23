A frosty Sunday evening so plenty of warm fuzzy tunes to thaw the souls across the South East. New tracks from Inhaler, FiCat, U.M.A.N and more. Rob’s guest was JyellowL on via Zoom to talk about his new album 2020 D|Vision.

8-9pm

01. Next To You – Wild Youth

02. Back2U – FiCat

03. Everybody Loves You – SOAK

04. When It Breaks – Inhaler

05. Andy Sells Coke – Declan O’Rourke

06. Pretending – Orla Gartland

07. Feel Beautiful – U.M.A.N

08. The Starlight Lounge – Sorcha Richardson

09. Don’t Cling To Life – The Murder Capital

10. Rapture – Wyvern Lingo

11. Ooze – whozyerman

12. Oh No – Biig Piig

13. Murphy’s Law – Roisin Murphy

14. Down – Thumper

9-10pm

01. Perfect Someone – Thom Southern

02. Remember This – RuthAnne

03. Anyway – Arvo Party feat. Hex Hue

04. Mexican Wave – Kerbdog

05. Gimme Shelter – Susan O’Neill

06. Still Shining – Sons Phonetic

07. Love Me World – Soda Blonde

08. Tunnel Vision – JyellowL

## Interview with JyellowL ##

09. Don’t Feel Like – JyellowL

10. Mademoiselle – JyellowL