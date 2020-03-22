Bringing good vibes and great tunes from a little isolated studio to ears all across the South East. Music – it’s good for what ails ya! Plenty of mothering tunes in there for the day that was in it …

8-9pm

01. Remember Me – Alex Gaudino feat. Moncrieff

02. Better Now – Siights

03. God Bless Mum – The Frames

04. Minor Gangsters – Hare Squed

05. Champagne & Caviar – Jess Young

06. Bienvenue – Blood Donor

07. We Have To Move On – Inhaler

08. The Drift – The Plainest Truth

09. Procrastination – Valasa

10. Hanuted – Sinead O’Connor & Shane McGowan

11. Just Fr You – The City and Us

12. Don’t Call Me Pretty – Aimee

13. Fool – Alex Gough

14. Running Up That Hill – Arvo Pary feat. Larks

15. Altar Wine – David Keenan

9-10pm

01. Murphy’s Law – Roisin Murphy

02. One More Drop – Raglans

03. Tell Me – Lydia Ford

04. Beyond a Vibe – Dreaming of Jupiter

05. Sidelines – Cynthia Catania

06. Ad Nauseum – Thumper

07. Liberty Belle – Fontaines DC

08. Mother Dear – The Divine Comedy

09. Mother’s Day – Megan Kate Doolin

10. Hello Mam – Robotnik

11. My Dear Mother – David C Clements

12. All I Have – Fí

13. Hope It Don’t – All Tvvins

14. The Singularity – Malojian

15. Mother – Maria Doyle Kennedy