Bringing good vibes and great tunes from a little isolated studio to ears all across the South East. Music – it’s good for what ails ya! Plenty of mothering tunes in there for the day that was in it …
8-9pm
01. Remember Me – Alex Gaudino feat. Moncrieff
02. Better Now – Siights
03. God Bless Mum – The Frames
04. Minor Gangsters – Hare Squed
05. Champagne & Caviar – Jess Young
06. Bienvenue – Blood Donor
07. We Have To Move On – Inhaler
08. The Drift – The Plainest Truth
09. Procrastination – Valasa
10. Hanuted – Sinead O’Connor & Shane McGowan
11. Just Fr You – The City and Us
12. Don’t Call Me Pretty – Aimee
13. Fool – Alex Gough
14. Running Up That Hill – Arvo Pary feat. Larks
15. Altar Wine – David Keenan
9-10pm
01. Murphy’s Law – Roisin Murphy
02. One More Drop – Raglans
03. Tell Me – Lydia Ford
04. Beyond a Vibe – Dreaming of Jupiter
05. Sidelines – Cynthia Catania
06. Ad Nauseum – Thumper
07. Liberty Belle – Fontaines DC
08. Mother Dear – The Divine Comedy
09. Mother’s Day – Megan Kate Doolin
10. Hello Mam – Robotnik
11. My Dear Mother – David C Clements
12. All I Have – Fí
13. Hope It Don’t – All Tvvins
14. The Singularity – Malojian
15. Mother – Maria Doyle Kennedy