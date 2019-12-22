It’s that time of year! Despite his gruff exterior, Rob is actually a Christmas softie at heart and LOVES festive music. Following that train of thought, tonight’s Irish Beats was entirely devoted to lesser-known Christmas songs. Tracks from Seamus Fogarty, Jack O’Rourke, Wallis Bird, Columbia Mills (and lots more!) all made the playlist, along with a few choice imports – Rob likes to relax the rules at this time of year. Barry Murphy of Hermitage Green also joined Rob on the phone to chat about their Winter tune and upcoming shows in the South East. If you’re searching for some alternative festive sounds, check out the full playlist below.

8 – 9pm

01. Someone To Bring Home This Christmas – The Blizzards

02. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town – Bruce Springsteen

03. True Christmas – Dustin The Turkey

04. Zombie Christmas – Tim Wheeler & Emmy The Great

05. Only You – Mickey Joe Harte & Rory and the Island

06. The Power of Love – Jack O’Rourke feat. Graham White

07. This Ones For Me – Chimpanbee

08. December Will Be Magic Again – Kate Bush

09. Is This Christmas – The Wombats

## Interview with Barry Murphy (Hermitage Green) ##

10. By The Glow Of The Kerosene Light – Hermitage Green

11. Soulful Christmas – James Brown

12. Christmas Time Again – Wallis Bird & Sharon Shannon

9-10pm

01. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – U2

02. Driving Home For Christmas – Frankenstein Bolts

03. Alone On Christmas Day – Phoenix

04. Tinsel & Marzipan – Pugwash

05. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen – Hvmmingbyrd

06. Blue Christmas – Columbia Mills

07. White Christmas – Villagers

08. Christmas Time On Jupiter – Seamus Fogarty

09. All Is Leaf – Sean Millar

10. A Change At Christmas – The Flaming Lips

11. 2000 Miles – The Pretenders

12, Back Door Santa – Clarence Carter

13. Keep Christmas In The Heart – The Lost Brothers

14. Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight) – The Ramones