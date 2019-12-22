It’s that time of year! Despite his gruff exterior, Rob is actually a Christmas softie at heart and LOVES festive music. Following that train of thought, tonight’s Irish Beats was entirely devoted to lesser-known Christmas songs. Tracks from Seamus Fogarty, Jack O’Rourke, Wallis Bird, Columbia Mills (and lots more!) all made the playlist, along with a few choice imports – Rob likes to relax the rules at this time of year. Barry Murphy of Hermitage Green also joined Rob on the phone to chat about their Winter tune and upcoming shows in the South East. If you’re searching for some alternative festive sounds, check out the full playlist below.
8 – 9pm
01. Someone To Bring Home This Christmas – The Blizzards
02. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town – Bruce Springsteen
03. True Christmas – Dustin The Turkey
04. Zombie Christmas – Tim Wheeler & Emmy The Great
05. Only You – Mickey Joe Harte & Rory and the Island
06. The Power of Love – Jack O’Rourke feat. Graham White
07. This Ones For Me – Chimpanbee
08. December Will Be Magic Again – Kate Bush
09. Is This Christmas – The Wombats
## Interview with Barry Murphy (Hermitage Green) ##
10. By The Glow Of The Kerosene Light – Hermitage Green
11. Soulful Christmas – James Brown
12. Christmas Time Again – Wallis Bird & Sharon Shannon
9-10pm
01. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – U2
02. Driving Home For Christmas – Frankenstein Bolts
03. Alone On Christmas Day – Phoenix
04. Tinsel & Marzipan – Pugwash
05. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen – Hvmmingbyrd
06. Blue Christmas – Columbia Mills
07. White Christmas – Villagers
08. Christmas Time On Jupiter – Seamus Fogarty
09. All Is Leaf – Sean Millar
10. A Change At Christmas – The Flaming Lips
11. 2000 Miles – The Pretenders
12, Back Door Santa – Clarence Carter
13. Keep Christmas In The Heart – The Lost Brothers
14. Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight) – The Ramones