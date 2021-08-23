Blasting out the tunes as the summer’s still here! Rob opened the show with some Limerick acts, to celebrate their awesome All-Ireland hurling win. Plenty of new stuff in the mix too, including fresh tracks from Bobbi Arlo, Kind Pirates, Extranauts, David Keenan, Carrie Baxter and more.



Hour 1

01. 061 – Denise Chaila

02. Heaven on Earth – whenyoung

03. Birdsong – Emma Langford

04. Used To Dream – Extranauts

05. You’re Not Special, Babe – Orla Gartland

06. Childsplay – Ward

07. The First Day – Villagers

08. Fever Thoughts – Bobbi Arlo

09. Coming Up Fast – Kind Pirates

10. Sugar High – 1000 Beasts feat. Conor Clancy

11. The Place Above – Moxie

12. American Strings – Brendan Tallon

13. Pocket Change – Alex Gough

14. You’re No Good – Jess Reinl

15. Hatch 77 – Giveamanakick

Hour 2

01. Still Feel – Elaine Mai feat. Ailbhe Reddy

02. What Then Cried Jo Soap – David Keenan

03. Something In The Water – Carrie Baxter

04. Halfway Out – Havvk

05. LifeBoat – Cormac Todd

06. Stay Away From Me – Sean McComish

07. Off My Head – Kinetix

08. Happy Again – Niamh Regan

09. Cormorant – John Blek

10. Speak Slowly – Elly D

11. Window Pane – HousePlants

12. Whores Of The Lizard People – KKC vs. Mark G feat. Abby Oliveira

13. The Summer Song – Tadhg Williams

14. Breathe (AOS Remix) – Sara Ryan

15. Song In Seven – Villagers