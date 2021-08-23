Blasting out the tunes as the summer’s still here! Rob opened the show with some Limerick acts, to celebrate their awesome All-Ireland hurling win. Plenty of new stuff in the mix too, including fresh tracks from Bobbi Arlo, Kind Pirates, Extranauts, David Keenan, Carrie Baxter and more.
Hour 1
01. 061 – Denise Chaila
02. Heaven on Earth – whenyoung
03. Birdsong – Emma Langford
04. Used To Dream – Extranauts
05. You’re Not Special, Babe – Orla Gartland
06. Childsplay – Ward
07. The First Day – Villagers
08. Fever Thoughts – Bobbi Arlo
09. Coming Up Fast – Kind Pirates
10. Sugar High – 1000 Beasts feat. Conor Clancy
11. The Place Above – Moxie
12. American Strings – Brendan Tallon
13. Pocket Change – Alex Gough
14. You’re No Good – Jess Reinl
15. Hatch 77 – Giveamanakick
Hour 2
01. Still Feel – Elaine Mai feat. Ailbhe Reddy
02. What Then Cried Jo Soap – David Keenan
03. Something In The Water – Carrie Baxter
04. Halfway Out – Havvk
05. LifeBoat – Cormac Todd
06. Stay Away From Me – Sean McComish
07. Off My Head – Kinetix
08. Happy Again – Niamh Regan
09. Cormorant – John Blek
10. Speak Slowly – Elly D
11. Window Pane – HousePlants
12. Whores Of The Lizard People – KKC vs. Mark G feat. Abby Oliveira
13. The Summer Song – Tadhg Williams
14. Breathe (AOS Remix) – Sara Ryan
15. Song In Seven – Villagers