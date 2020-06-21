New music from Tebi Rex, Matt Taylor and Jafaris in this evening’s proceedings. Rob spoke with the ringleader of the new Irish Women in Harmony track, RuthAnne, about producing a song remotely with over 40 female collaborators. The track is so good – Rob played it twice! The second hour of the show was chock full of live tracks, because Rob is missing going to gigs. It’s like he had a mini-festival in the studio!
8-9pm
01. Fake Fine – Robert Grace
02. My Father’s Clouds – Tadhg Williams
03. Chameleon Life – Daithi feat. Raye
04. Felicity Breathes – Peter Vogelaar feat. Deaf Joe
05. I Got My Whole – Tebi Rex
06. Overrated – Lydia Forde
07. Blue For You – The Wha
08. Dreams – Irish Women In Harmony
## Interview with RuthAnne (Irish Women In Harmony) ##
09. Dreams – Irish Women In Harmony
10. Glue – Jafaris
11. Yesterday’s Paper – Banríon
12. The Breath Within Your Chest – Matt Taylor
13. Motion – Soda Blonde
## LIVE Music Hour ##
9-10pm
01. Bear Claws – The Academic
02. Moving – Cathy Davey
03. Lay Me Down – The Frames
04. Forest – King Kong Company
05. A Labour Of Love – whenyoung
06. Rocky Took A Lover – Bell X1
07. After All – The Frank & Walters and The Irish Chamber Orchestra
08. In Dictum – Wallis Bird
09. No One Knows – The Divine Comedy
10. Pure Pleasure – Roisin Murphy
11. Nancy Spain – Christy Moore