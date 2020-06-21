New music from Tebi Rex, Matt Taylor and Jafaris in this evening’s proceedings. Rob spoke with the ringleader of the new Irish Women in Harmony track, RuthAnne, about producing a song remotely with over 40 female collaborators. The track is so good – Rob played it twice! The second hour of the show was chock full of live tracks, because Rob is missing going to gigs. It’s like he had a mini-festival in the studio!

8-9pm

01. Fake Fine – Robert Grace

02. My Father’s Clouds – Tadhg Williams

03. Chameleon Life – Daithi feat. Raye

04. Felicity Breathes – Peter Vogelaar feat. Deaf Joe

05. I Got My Whole – Tebi Rex

06. Overrated – Lydia Forde

07. Blue For You – The Wha

08. Dreams – Irish Women In Harmony

## Interview with RuthAnne (Irish Women In Harmony) ##

09. Dreams – Irish Women In Harmony

10. Glue – Jafaris

11. Yesterday’s Paper – Banríon

12. The Breath Within Your Chest – Matt Taylor

13. Motion – Soda Blonde

## LIVE Music Hour ##

9-10pm

01. Bear Claws – The Academic

02. Moving – Cathy Davey

03. Lay Me Down – The Frames

04. Forest – King Kong Company

05. A Labour Of Love – whenyoung

06. Rocky Took A Lover – Bell X1

07. After All – The Frank & Walters and The Irish Chamber Orchestra

08. In Dictum – Wallis Bird

09. No One Knows – The Divine Comedy

10. Pure Pleasure – Roisin Murphy

11. Nancy Spain – Christy Moore