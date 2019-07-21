Rob O’Connor is a big geek and space nut, so he couldn’t let the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission pass without a dodgy musical tribute, hence the many space-themed songs peppered throughout the playlist. Helping keep thing Earthbound however, was Chimpanbee who dropped in to chat about working on their new album and finding their feet again after a tragic setback.

8 – 9pm

01. Me & You – Marty Guilfoyle

02. Out of Town – Eve Belle

03. Girl From Mars – Ash

04. Step To Me – Alex Gough

05. The Frog Princess – The Divine Comedy

06. Don’t Talk About It – Sorcha Richardson

07. Karma – Fallen Lights

08. Lost My Mind – Lydia Forde

09. Reconnect – Director

10. Ghosts – Moncrieff

11. Girls – ROE

12. Boys In The Better Land – Fontaines DC

13. Swan – Lisa Hannigan & Stargaze

14. Summers Song – Villagers

15. The Planets Bend Between Us – Snow Patrol

9 – 10pm

01. Incapable – Roisin Murphy

02. Fell In Love – Chimpanbee

## Interview with Chimpanbee ##

03. Get Lighter – Chimpanbee ##LIVE##

04. No One Is Any Fun – All Tvvins feat. Sorcha Richardson

## Apollo 11 Mix ##

05. Shadows – God Is An Astronaut

06. Spacehopper – King Kong Company

07. The Lonely Astronaut – Oppenheimer

08. Star Star – The Frames

09. As The River Flows – Wallis Bird

10. The Whole Of The Moon – The Waterboys