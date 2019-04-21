Tadhg was in the hot seat again tonight before Rob returns from his adventures! I had loads of new tunes as well as having a natter with the boys from All Tvvins – Conor, Lar and myself had a right chat about everything from collaborations on their latest album Just to Exist to sandwiches. We now know what a Wicklow Special is – thanks Lar!

Here are the tunes (we managed to fit in 26 tonight, and an interview – whopper!):

8pm – 9pm

Toucan – Wonderful Way Active – I Never Die Orla Gartland – Flatline Tertia Paterson – London in a Dream Damsel – Head Hums Oscar Blue – Auburn Awkward Z. – Diamonds Fontaines DC – Roy’s Tune Darce – Snapbacks All Tvvins – Hell of a Party # Interview with All Tvvins # Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka The Fighting Spiders – I Have Something You Like Matt Ó ft. Chris Kabs – Lovely

9pm – 10pm

Mark McCabe & Siights – Don’t Let Me Go Laura Elizabeth Hughes – In My Defence Collides – Suit Sample Answer – Fever Aaron Cumiskey – Cry, I Walk David Keenan – Unholy Ghosts FIELDS – Border Boys Lucent Corners – Powder Blood Finnian – Even Flow Outsider – Brotherhood Matt Taylor – Body Rejjie Snow – Charlie Brown Glen Hansard – Fools Game