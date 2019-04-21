Tadhg was in the hot seat again tonight before Rob returns from his adventures! I had loads of new tunes as well as having a natter with the boys from All Tvvins – Conor, Lar and myself had a right chat about everything from collaborations on their latest album Just to Exist to sandwiches. We now know what a Wicklow Special is – thanks Lar!
Here are the tunes (we managed to fit in 26 tonight, and an interview – whopper!):
8pm – 9pm
- Toucan – Wonderful Way
- Active – I Never Die
- Orla Gartland – Flatline
- Tertia Paterson – London in a Dream
- Damsel – Head Hums
- Oscar Blue – Auburn
- Awkward Z. – Diamonds
- Fontaines DC – Roy’s Tune
- Darce – Snapbacks
- All Tvvins – Hell of a Party
- # Interview with All Tvvins #
- Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
- The Fighting Spiders – I Have Something You Like
- Matt Ó ft. Chris Kabs – Lovely
9pm – 10pm
- Mark McCabe & Siights – Don’t Let Me Go
- Laura Elizabeth Hughes – In My Defence
- Collides – Suit
- Sample Answer – Fever
- Aaron Cumiskey – Cry, I Walk
- David Keenan – Unholy Ghosts
- FIELDS – Border Boys
- Lucent Corners – Powder Blood
- Finnian – Even Flow
- Outsider – Brotherhood
- Matt Taylor – Body
- Rejjie Snow – Charlie Brown
- Glen Hansard – Fools Game