Tadhg was in the hot seat again tonight before Rob returns from his adventures! I had loads of new tunes as well as having a natter with the boys from All Tvvins – Conor, Lar and myself had a right chat about everything from collaborations on their latest album Just to Exist to sandwiches. We now know what a Wicklow Special is – thanks Lar!

Here are the tunes (we managed to fit in 26 tonight, and an interview – whopper!):

8pm – 9pm

  1. Toucan – Wonderful Way
  2. Active – I Never Die
  3. Orla Gartland – Flatline
  4. Tertia Paterson – London in a Dream
  5. Damsel – Head Hums
  6. Oscar Blue – Auburn
  7. Awkward Z. – Diamonds
  8. Fontaines DC – Roy’s Tune
  9. Darce – Snapbacks
  10. All Tvvins – Hell of a Party
  11. # Interview with All Tvvins #
  12. Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
  13. The Fighting Spiders – I Have Something You Like
  14. Matt Ó ft. Chris Kabs – Lovely

9pm – 10pm

  1. Mark McCabe & Siights – Don’t Let Me Go
  2. Laura Elizabeth Hughes – In My Defence
  3. Collides – Suit
  4. Sample Answer – Fever
  5. Aaron Cumiskey – Cry, I Walk
  6. David Keenan – Unholy Ghosts
  7. FIELDS – Border Boys
  8. Lucent Corners – Powder Blood
  9. Finnian – Even Flow
  10. Outsider – Brotherhood
  11. Matt Taylor – Body
  12. Rejjie Snow – Charlie Brown
  13. Glen Hansard – Fools Game
