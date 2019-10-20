One Irish Beats – a Rob O’Connor but + a Tadhg Williams still = two hours of deadly homegrown tunes. Tadhg was in studio tonight taking over the reigns and how I managed to squeeze so many tracks into two hours (as well as an interview) I will never know. Kehli joined me in studio tonight – she’s a messer so we had a bit of a messer’s chat (as well as discussing serious music stuff too) and she performed a gorgeous, acoustic version of her latest single us.

Two messers… @kehlimusic joins me in studio tonight for a chat and an acoustic session with new music also on the way from @theocelotsmusic, @MangoXMathMan, @ActiveIE and @DavidKeenanmuso. Tune into @beat102103 from 8pm 🕺✌ pic.twitter.com/iJUxv8AlEo — Tadhg Williams (@Tadhg_Williams) October 20, 2019

Here’s el playlisto: (I don’t think that’s a correct translation but anyway…)

8pm – 9pm

Mango X MathMan – Deep Blue ft. Lisa Hannigan The Riptide Movement – Something Special Daithí – Perfect Harmony ft. Orla Gartland Underachiever DC – I Had No Choice The Comstocks – Six Months Inhaler – Ice Cream Sundae Kehli – One Last Kiss ft. Kid Eternal and Ojo Kehli – Believe it (Acoustic) Sia Babez – Hit My Line The Ocelots – Colours in the Dark 1000 Beasts – Because of April ft. Laura Elizabeth Hughes TOUCAN – To Be Without You

9pm – 10pm

Active – No Object The Murder Capital – Don’t Cling to Life Matt McGinn – Bubblegum ft. Ciara O’Neill JYellowL – Ozone Join Me In The Pines – She Steps Into The Light Sara Ryan – Bright Blue Screens David Keenan – Altar Wine Harry Hoban and the Brothers Kane – Tyrannosaur Alex Gough – Step To Me D. Cullen – Alright Basciville – Unreturned The Wha – 40 Odd Years Mick Flannery – Boston Lankum – The Young People

26 songs lads! G’wan ya good thing!