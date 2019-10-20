One Irish Beats – a Rob O’Connor but + a Tadhg Williams still = two hours of deadly homegrown tunes. Tadhg was in studio tonight taking over the reigns and how I managed to squeeze so many tracks into two hours (as well as an interview) I will never know. Kehli joined me in studio tonight – she’s a messer so we had a bit of a messer’s chat (as well as discussing serious music stuff too) and she performed a gorgeous, acoustic version of her latest single us.

Here’s el playlisto: (I don’t think that’s a correct translation but anyway…)

8pm – 9pm


  1. Mango X MathMan – Deep Blue ft. Lisa Hannigan
  2. The Riptide Movement – Something Special
  3. Daithí – Perfect Harmony ft. Orla Gartland
  4. Underachiever DC – I Had No Choice
  5. The Comstocks – Six Months
  6. Inhaler – Ice Cream Sundae
  7. Kehli – One Last Kiss ft. Kid Eternal and Ojo
  8. Kehli – Believe it (Acoustic)
  9. Sia Babez – Hit My Line
  10. The Ocelots – Colours in the Dark
  11. 1000 Beasts – Because of April ft. Laura Elizabeth Hughes
  12. TOUCAN – To Be Without You

9pm – 10pm

  1. Active – No Object
  2. The Murder Capital – Don’t Cling to Life
  3. Matt McGinn – Bubblegum ft. Ciara O’Neill
  4. JYellowL – Ozone
  5. Join Me In The Pines – She Steps Into The Light
  6. Sara Ryan – Bright Blue Screens
  7. David Keenan – Altar Wine
  8. Harry Hoban and the Brothers Kane – Tyrannosaur
  9. Alex Gough – Step To Me
  10. D. Cullen – Alright
  11. Basciville – Unreturned
  12. The Wha – 40 Odd Years
  13. Mick Flannery – Boston
  14. Lankum – The Young People

26 songs lads! G’wan ya good thing!

