One Irish Beats – a Rob O’Connor but + a Tadhg Williams still = two hours of deadly homegrown tunes. Tadhg was in studio tonight taking over the reigns and how I managed to squeeze so many tracks into two hours (as well as an interview) I will never know. Kehli joined me in studio tonight – she’s a messer so we had a bit of a messer’s chat (as well as discussing serious music stuff too) and she performed a gorgeous, acoustic version of her latest single us.
Two messers… @kehlimusic joins me in studio tonight for a chat and an acoustic session with new music also on the way from @theocelotsmusic, @MangoXMathMan, @ActiveIE and @DavidKeenanmuso. Tune into @beat102103 from 8pm 🕺✌ pic.twitter.com/iJUxv8AlEo
— Tadhg Williams (@Tadhg_Williams) October 20, 2019
Here’s el playlisto: (I don’t think that’s a correct translation but anyway…)
8pm – 9pm
- Mango X MathMan – Deep Blue ft. Lisa Hannigan
- The Riptide Movement – Something Special
- Daithí – Perfect Harmony ft. Orla Gartland
- Underachiever DC – I Had No Choice
- The Comstocks – Six Months
- Inhaler – Ice Cream Sundae
- Kehli – One Last Kiss ft. Kid Eternal and Ojo
- Kehli – Believe it (Acoustic)
- Sia Babez – Hit My Line
- The Ocelots – Colours in the Dark
- 1000 Beasts – Because of April ft. Laura Elizabeth Hughes
- TOUCAN – To Be Without You
9pm – 10pm
- Active – No Object
- The Murder Capital – Don’t Cling to Life
- Matt McGinn – Bubblegum ft. Ciara O’Neill
- JYellowL – Ozone
- Join Me In The Pines – She Steps Into The Light
- Sara Ryan – Bright Blue Screens
- David Keenan – Altar Wine
- Harry Hoban and the Brothers Kane – Tyrannosaur
- Alex Gough – Step To Me
- D. Cullen – Alright
- Basciville – Unreturned
- The Wha – 40 Odd Years
- Mick Flannery – Boston
- Lankum – The Young People
26 songs lads! G’wan ya good thing!