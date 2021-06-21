As part of Beat’s 18th birthday celebrations, Rob is putting a focus on eighteen music artists based in the South East over the next couple of weeks. Tonight we heard features on nine amazingly talented acts from the five counties of Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny, Carlow and Tipperary: WeKin, Slaney, Yung Shakur, Stella, Backroad Smokers Club, Ali Comerford, Gordon Barry, Hallie and Rarely Seen Above Ground. This playlist is full of gold!

8-9pm

01. The First Day – Villagers

02. Holy Show – Pillow Queens

03. Felicity Breathes – Peter Vogelaar feat. Deaf Joe

04. 061 – Denise Chaila

05. Daddy I’m Fine – Sinead O’Connor

06. Bark – David Keenan

07. Still Feel – Elaine Mai feat. Ailbhe Reddy

## Interview with Slaney ##

08. Love Is Like A Drug – Slaney

09. Companero – HousePlants

## Interview with Yung Shakur ##

10. Fly Away – Yung Shakur

11. Don’t Turn Around – Biig Piig

## Interview with WeKin ##

12. Turn On My Radio – WeKin

13. Take Me To Church – Hozier

14. Blue Velvet – Topline

9-10pm

01. Holy Roses- Soda Blonde

## Interview with Backroad Smokers Club ##

02. Colour The World – Backroad Smokers Club

03. Meant To Be – Emma Edel

## Interview with Hallie ##

04. Remedy – Hallie

05. Breathe (AOD Remix) – Sara Ryan

06. Pocket Change – Alex Gough

## Interview with Rarely Seen Above Ground ##

07. Meet You There – Rarely Seen Above Ground

## Interview with Stella & Paddy ##

08. You Are Here – Stella

## Interview with Gordon Barry ##

09. Roll With The Punches – Gordon Barry

## Interview with Ali Comerford ##

10. Knots – Ali Comerford

11. My Fathers Clouds – Tadhg Williams