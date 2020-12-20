It’s the Alternative (mostly) Irish Christmas Special! All the festive tunes you don’t really know but should love. There’s something to warm the heart of even the meanest Scrooge out there.
8-9pm
01. Last Christmas – Arvo Party feat. Larks
02. How I Know It’s Christmas – Hudson Taylor
03. Zombie Christmas – Tim Wheeler & Emmy The Great
04. Oh No! It’s Christmas – Session Motts
05. Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight) – The Ramones
06. Keep Christmas In The Heart – The Lost Brothers
07. Caravan Of Love – The Lockdown Acapella Rockdown
08. Uncomfortable Christmas – CMAT & Junior Brother
09. Alone On Christmas Day – Phoneix
10. The Christmas Song – Gemma Hayes & Richard Egan
11. Hey Guys! It’s Christmas Time! – Sufjan Stevens
12. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen – Hvmmingbyrd
13. Everything’s Gonna Be Cool This Christmas – Eels
14. Only You – Mickey Joe Harte ft. Rory and the Island
15. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – U2
9-10pm
01. Together At Christmas – Irish Women In Hatrmony
02. A Change At Christmas – The Flaming Lips
03. Lonely This Christmas – The Academic
04. Winter Trees – The Staves
05. White Christmas – Villagers
06. The Power Of Love – Jack O’Rourke ft/ Graham White
07. Old Town – Glenn Core Collective
08. Winter Song – Walking With Cars
09. Christmas Wrapping – The Waitresses
10. Blue Christmas – Columbia Mills
11. Merry Christmas Everybody – Tangier
12. Fairytale of New York – Christy Moore