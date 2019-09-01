Tonight’s show was about good music and plenty of it. Fresh tracks from SOAK, Chasing Abbey, The Murder Capital, The Wha, Join Me In The Pines and lots more.

8 – 9pm

01. Butterflies – Soulé, Elaine Mai & Sorcha Richardson

02. On & On – Otherkin

03. Jake Summers – Fight Like Apes

04. She Steps Into The Light – Join Me In The Pines

05. Maybe – SOAK

06. Domino – Chasing Abbey

07. Summers Song – Villagers

08. I Never Got Off The Bus – Tebi Rex

09. Lights – Tanjier

10. You Know Me Better – Roisin Murphy

11. Two Last Cans – Sean OB

12. Don’t Cling To Life – The Murder Capital

13. Mysterious Ways – U2

9-10pm

01. Innocents – The Wha

02. Flatline – Orla Gartland

03. Something Special – The Riptide Movement

04. Zoids – King Kong Company (Bela Lugosi’s Ghost Remix)

05. Tokyo – Chimpanbee

06. Who Wouldn’t Want To Be In A Guitar Band – The Blizzards

07. Secret – Delorentos

08. Follow That Sound – David Kitt, Fehdah & Kean Kavanagh

09. Swan – Lisa Hannigan & Stargaze

10. Bones – Finding Enemies

11. Bright Blue Screens – Sara Ryan

12. Afterthoughts – Greywind

13. Gonna Be Strong – Gypsies On The Autobahn

14. Submarines – Daithi feat, Ailbhe Reddy

15. The River Holds It’s Breath – Colm Mac Con Iomaire