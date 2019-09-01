Tonight’s show was about good music and plenty of it. Fresh tracks from SOAK, Chasing Abbey, The Murder Capital, The Wha, Join Me In The Pines and lots more.
8 – 9pm
01. Butterflies – Soulé, Elaine Mai & Sorcha Richardson
02. On & On – Otherkin
03. Jake Summers – Fight Like Apes
04. She Steps Into The Light – Join Me In The Pines
05. Maybe – SOAK
06. Domino – Chasing Abbey
07. Summers Song – Villagers
08. I Never Got Off The Bus – Tebi Rex
09. Lights – Tanjier
10. You Know Me Better – Roisin Murphy
11. Two Last Cans – Sean OB
12. Don’t Cling To Life – The Murder Capital
13. Mysterious Ways – U2
9-10pm
01. Innocents – The Wha
02. Flatline – Orla Gartland
03. Something Special – The Riptide Movement
04. Zoids – King Kong Company (Bela Lugosi’s Ghost Remix)
05. Tokyo – Chimpanbee
06. Who Wouldn’t Want To Be In A Guitar Band – The Blizzards
07. Secret – Delorentos
08. Follow That Sound – David Kitt, Fehdah & Kean Kavanagh
09. Swan – Lisa Hannigan & Stargaze
10. Bones – Finding Enemies
11. Bright Blue Screens – Sara Ryan
12. Afterthoughts – Greywind
13. Gonna Be Strong – Gypsies On The Autobahn
14. Submarines – Daithi feat, Ailbhe Reddy
15. The River Holds It’s Breath – Colm Mac Con Iomaire