Are you into your music? Then you should be into Irish Beats, where Rob was playing a fine selection of homegrown tunes. New tracks from God Knows, Emma Langford, Fi, Peter Vogelaar and more. Interview guests were Eve Belle on the phone, talking about her new single ‘Smithereens’ and Rob played out the chat he had with Hudson Taylor over pizza the other evening, just before the release of their new album ‘Loving Everywhere I Go’
8-9pm
01. Wherever You Are – Kodaline
02. Baby Talk – Mick Flannery & SON aka Susan O’Neill
03. 100 Like Me – Stephanie Rainey
04. Who’s Asking – God Knows
05. Champagne & Caviar – Jess Young
06. Get Loose – The Coronas
07. High In The Garden – Sorcha Richardson
08. Moments Passed – Dermot Kennedy
09. Lonesome Valley – Mark G vs KKC vs Lawrii Craic
10. Smitherenes – Eve Belle
## Interview with Eve Belle ##
11. Cut Throat – Eve Belle
12. Liberty Belle – Fontaines DC
13. You Will Never Know – Propeller Palms
14. After All – The Frank & Walters
9-10pm
01. Altar Wine – David Keenan
02. All I Have – Fí
03. Young & Free – Dermot Kennedy
04. Felicity Breathes – Peter Vogelaar feat. Deaf Joe
05. My Father’s Clouds – Tadhg Williams
06. Terrible Hands – Soda Blonde
07. Sowing Acorns – Emma Langford feat. Vanessa Ifediora
08. What Do You Mean – Hudson Taylor
## Interview with Hudson Taylor ##
09. Old Soul – Hudson Taylor
10. Back To You – Hudson Taylor