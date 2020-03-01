Are you into your music? Then you should be into Irish Beats, where Rob was playing a fine selection of homegrown tunes. New tracks from God Knows, Emma Langford, Fi, Peter Vogelaar and more. Interview guests were Eve Belle on the phone, talking about her new single ‘Smithereens’ and Rob played out the chat he had with Hudson Taylor over pizza the other evening, just before the release of their new album ‘Loving Everywhere I Go’

8-9pm

01. Wherever You Are – Kodaline

02. Baby Talk – Mick Flannery & SON aka Susan O’Neill

03. 100 Like Me – Stephanie Rainey

04. Who’s Asking – God Knows

05. Champagne & Caviar – Jess Young

06. Get Loose – The Coronas

07. High In The Garden – Sorcha Richardson

08. Moments Passed – Dermot Kennedy

09. Lonesome Valley – Mark G vs KKC vs Lawrii Craic

10. Smitherenes – Eve Belle

## Interview with Eve Belle ##

11. Cut Throat – Eve Belle

12. Liberty Belle – Fontaines DC

13. You Will Never Know – Propeller Palms

14. After All – The Frank & Walters

9-10pm

01. Altar Wine – David Keenan

02. All I Have – Fí

03. Young & Free – Dermot Kennedy

04. Felicity Breathes – Peter Vogelaar feat. Deaf Joe

05. My Father’s Clouds – Tadhg Williams

06. Terrible Hands – Soda Blonde

07. Sowing Acorns – Emma Langford feat. Vanessa Ifediora

08. What Do You Mean – Hudson Taylor

## Interview with Hudson Taylor ##

09. Old Soul – Hudson Taylor

10. Back To You – Hudson Taylor