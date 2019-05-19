The music was particularly good on this evening’s Irish Beats. Fresh tracks from Inhaler, SYML, Colm Mac Con Iomaire, SOAK and more. Rob chatted with Wexford duo Basciville live in studio and also with whenyoung’s Aoife Power over the phone from her base in London. A few old skool bangers in there too from The Blizzards, Roisin Murphy and Cry Before Dawn.

.@curlybert is just about to have a chat with Aoife from @whenyoungband on #IrishBeats, finding out about the imminent release of their debut album. Listen online at https://t.co/ghVbM87FBi or listen the old-fashioned way on FM … pic.twitter.com/gQvc4sAK15 — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 19, 2019

8-9pm

01. Talk – Two Door Cinema Club

02. Don’t Let Me Go – mark McCabe & SIIGHTS

03. Gone Forever – Cry Before Dawn

04. Make You Mine – Gypsies On The Autobahn

05. The Answer – True Tides

06. Love Tonight – Soulé

07. Phase 10 – Chasing Abbey

08. Dancing Bug – Le Book & AEMak

09. Future – whenyoung

## Interview with Aoife Power (whenyoung) ##

10. The Others – whenyoung

11. Again – Villagers

12. Shadows – Grainne Cotter

13. Fantasy – The Blizzards

9-10pm

01. Deja Vu – SOAK

02. Post Youth – Basciville

## Interview with Basciville ##

03. Shall We Gather – Basciville ##LIVE##

04. Diving Hour – Basciville

05. Queuejumper – The Divine Comedy

06. Wildfire – Syml

07. My Honest Face – Inhaler

08. Havnegarde – Deaf Joe

09. Exploitation – Roisin Murphy

10. Warmer – Waiting Space

11. The River Holds Its Breath – Colm Mac Con Iomaire