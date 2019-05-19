The music was particularly good on this evening’s Irish Beats. Fresh tracks from Inhaler, SYML, Colm Mac Con Iomaire, SOAK and more. Rob chatted with Wexford duo Basciville live in studio and also with whenyoung’s Aoife Power over the phone from her base in London. A few old skool bangers in there too from The Blizzards, Roisin Murphy and Cry Before Dawn.
.@curlybert is just about to have a chat with Aoife from @whenyoungband on #IrishBeats, finding out about the imminent release of their debut album. Listen online at https://t.co/ghVbM87FBi or listen the old-fashioned way on FM … pic.twitter.com/gQvc4sAK15
— Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 19, 2019
8-9pm
01. Talk – Two Door Cinema Club
02. Don’t Let Me Go – mark McCabe & SIIGHTS
03. Gone Forever – Cry Before Dawn
04. Make You Mine – Gypsies On The Autobahn
05. The Answer – True Tides
06. Love Tonight – Soulé
07. Phase 10 – Chasing Abbey
08. Dancing Bug – Le Book & AEMak
09. Future – whenyoung
## Interview with Aoife Power (whenyoung) ##
10. The Others – whenyoung
11. Again – Villagers
12. Shadows – Grainne Cotter
13. Fantasy – The Blizzards
9-10pm
01. Deja Vu – SOAK
02. Post Youth – Basciville
## Interview with Basciville ##
03. Shall We Gather – Basciville ##LIVE##
04. Diving Hour – Basciville
05. Queuejumper – The Divine Comedy
06. Wildfire – Syml
07. My Honest Face – Inhaler
08. Havnegarde – Deaf Joe
09. Exploitation – Roisin Murphy
10. Warmer – Waiting Space
11. The River Holds Its Breath – Colm Mac Con Iomaire