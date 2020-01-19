We’ve barely scratched the surface of 2020 and there’s already a goldmine of new Irish music being released, with fresh tracks from Hudson Taylor, Ryan McMullan, Lydia Forde, Sorcha Richardson and more on the playlist. Rob chatted with Dundalk-native David Keenan about his new album ‘A Beginners Guide To Bravery.’
8-9pm
01. Fool – Alex Gough
02. Girl In A White Dress – Tiny Magnetic Pets
03. Forget The Numbers – Delorentos
04. Ruthless Cupid – Ryan McMullan
05. High In The Garden – Sorcha Richardson
06. Don’t Call Me Pretty – Aimee
07. Narcissus – Roisin Murphy
08. The Switch – Ocelots
09. Other Voices – Drop The Shadow
10. Mist – Ava Archbold
11. What Do You Mean – Hudson Taylor
12. Velcro – Bell X1
13. Liquorice – modernlove
14. Beyond Transworld – Le Galaxie
9-10pm
01. Again – Villagers
02. I Don’t Wanna Be Your Girlfriend – Lydia Forde
03. After The Fire – The Lost Brothers
04. Taxi – Arborist
05. Sweet Love – Get Down Edits
06. If I Ask – Hare Squead
07. Altar Wine – David Keenan
## Interview with David Keenan ##
08. Unholy Ghosts – David Keenan
09. Cobwebs – David Keenan
10. Tim Pan Alley – David Keenan