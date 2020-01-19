We’ve barely scratched the surface of 2020 and there’s already a goldmine of new Irish music being released, with fresh tracks from Hudson Taylor, Ryan McMullan, Lydia Forde, Sorcha Richardson and more on the playlist. Rob chatted with Dundalk-native David Keenan about his new album ‘A Beginners Guide To Bravery.’

8-9pm

01. Fool – Alex Gough

02. Girl In A White Dress – Tiny Magnetic Pets

03. Forget The Numbers – Delorentos

04. Ruthless Cupid – Ryan McMullan

05. High In The Garden – Sorcha Richardson

06. Don’t Call Me Pretty – Aimee

07. Narcissus – Roisin Murphy

08. The Switch – Ocelots

09. Other Voices – Drop The Shadow

10. Mist – Ava Archbold

11. What Do You Mean – Hudson Taylor

12. Velcro – Bell X1

13. Liquorice – modernlove

14. Beyond Transworld – Le Galaxie

9-10pm

01. Again – Villagers

02. I Don’t Wanna Be Your Girlfriend – Lydia Forde

03. After The Fire – The Lost Brothers

04. Taxi – Arborist

05. Sweet Love – Get Down Edits

06. If I Ask – Hare Squead

07. Altar Wine – David Keenan

## Interview with David Keenan ##

08. Unholy Ghosts – David Keenan

09. Cobwebs – David Keenan

10. Tim Pan Alley – David Keenan