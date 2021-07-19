Rob played an hour of summer and sunshine themed music from 9pm, after 60s minutes of fresh cuts and seasoned classics. Tonight was all about the music and keeping the good times going …
Hour 1
01. Paradise (PS1 Remix) – James Vincent McMorrow
02. Video Call – Jessica Hammond
03. July – Mundy
04. When It Breaks – Inhaler
05. Sing It Back – Moloko
06. Hay Wrap – The Saw Doctors
07. When We Were Young – Whipping Boy
08. You’re Not Special, Babe – Orla Gartland
09. Dead Man II – Tebi Rex
10. Speak Slowly – Elly D
11. The Sweetest Sound – Fish Go Deep
12. Any Dreams – Saint Sister
13. Love System – Le Galaxie
Hour 2
01. Sunshine Day – Welshy
02. Summer’s Song – Villagers
03. In The Heat Of The Night – Soda Blonde
04. Here Comes The Summer – The Undertones
05. Summer Song – The Crayon Set
06. Under The Sun – Blood Donor
07. Walk Into The Sun – Maverick Sabre
08. Waiter – Heathers
09. Not Your Summer – The Academic
10. Hot Day – Ann Scott
11. To The Bright and Shining Sun – The Walls
12. Sun Shine – Jessie Roche
13. Pleasure Evidence – Peter Vogelaar feat. Ken Lally
14. Staring at the Sun – U2
15. Will You Go Lassie Go – The Clancy Brothers & Tommy Makem