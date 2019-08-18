Tonight’s show was special – Tadhg did a round up of the best Irish albums of the 21st century with some absolute belters in there! One track from an immense 32 albums was played tonight.

*DISCLAIMER*

This list has been put together by Tadhg through his own personal choices along with suggestions from Beat listeners and peers in the Irish music scene. It is not based on commercial success, award winners or nominees, or any other list of a similar theme.

Here is tonight’s wonderful playlist:

8pm – 9pm

The Man Who Can’t Be Moved – The Script, The Script (2008) Comeback Girl – Republic of Loose, Aaagh! (2006) Lights On – Rusangano Family, Let The Dead Bury The Dead (2016) Boston – Mick Flannery, Red to Blue (2012) My Love Took Me Down To The River To Silence Me – Little Green Cars, Absolute Zero (2013) Prayer For The Dying – Lisa Hannigan, At Swim (2016) San Diego Song – The Coronas, Heroes or Ghosts (2007) All Comes Down – Kodaline, In A Perfect World (2013) Sergeant William Bailey – Lankum, Between the Earth and Sky (2017) I Need – Maverick Sabre, Lonely Are The Brave (2012) Don Quixote – O Emperor, Hither Tither (2010) Galileo (Someone Like You) – Declan O’Rourke, Since Kyabram (2004) A ll Works Out – The Riptide Movement, Getting Through (2013)

9pm – 10pm

Angel of Small Death – Hozier, Hozier (2014) The Blower’s Daughter – Damien Rice, O (2002) Love and Braggadocio – Kojaque, Deli Daydreams (2018) Negative Vibes – Damien Dempsey, Seize The Day (2003) Chasing Cars – Snow Patrol, Eyes Open (2006) Rocky Took a Lover – Bell X1, Music in Mouth (2003) Twenty-Seven Strangers – Villagers, Becoming a Jackal (2010) Dublin City Sky – Fontaines DC, Dogrel (2019) I Know What I Want To Know – David Kitt, The Big Romance (2001) Heyday – Mic Christopher, Skylarkin’ (2002) We Should Be Lovers – RoySeven, You Say, We Say (2011) What Happens When The Heart Just Stops – The Frames, For The Birds (2001)