One of Limerick’s finest groups Fox Jaw were Rob’s live guests this week, chatting about the resurgence of guitar music, but at the same time loving multiple genres at the same time. Plenty of genre hopping on the playlist, with pop beats from Sean McComish, Roisin Murphy’s new disco banger, the 70s rock infused Soda Blonde and ‘Taxi’ from Arborist, which defies convention.
8-9pm
01. Like I Do – Moncrieff
02. Terrible Hands – Soda Blonde
03. Mandinka – Sinead O’Connor
04. Who Am I Supposed To Talk To – Columbia Mills
05. Only One – Sean McComish
06. Call It Love – Thanks Brother
07. Life Is Long – Wallis Bird
08. Let It Run – Fox Jaw
## Interview with Fox Jaw ##
09. Do You Want It All – Fox Jaw (ACOUSTIC)
10. Narcissus – Roisin Murphy
9-10pm
01. Deep Blue Sea – Mango x Mathman feat. Lisa Hannigan
02. I Wanna Be Adored – Gypsies On The Autobahn
03. Down – Thumper
04. Honety – Sorcha Richardson
05. Sunday Walker – Villagers
06. Inside of Me – QuestionmarQ
07. Aftertaste – The Academic
08. Sentinel – Jape
09. Older Now – Reevah
10. Birdsong – REWS
11. Taxi – Arborist
12. Dreams – The Cranberries