One of Limerick’s finest groups Fox Jaw were Rob’s live guests this week, chatting about the resurgence of guitar music, but at the same time loving multiple genres at the same time. Plenty of genre hopping on the playlist, with pop beats from Sean McComish, Roisin Murphy’s new disco banger, the 70s rock infused Soda Blonde and ‘Taxi’ from Arborist, which defies convention.

8-9pm

01. Like I Do – Moncrieff

02. Terrible Hands – Soda Blonde

03. Mandinka – Sinead O’Connor

04. Who Am I Supposed To Talk To – Columbia Mills

05. Only One – Sean McComish

06. Call It Love – Thanks Brother

07. Life Is Long – Wallis Bird

08. Let It Run – Fox Jaw

## Interview with Fox Jaw ##

09. Do You Want It All – Fox Jaw (ACOUSTIC)

10. Narcissus – Roisin Murphy

9-10pm

01. Deep Blue Sea – Mango x Mathman feat. Lisa Hannigan

02. I Wanna Be Adored – Gypsies On The Autobahn

03. Down – Thumper

04. Honety – Sorcha Richardson

05. Sunday Walker – Villagers

06. Inside of Me – QuestionmarQ

07. Aftertaste – The Academic

08. Sentinel – Jape

09. Older Now – Reevah

10. Birdsong – REWS

11. Taxi – Arborist

12. Dreams – The Cranberries