We’re only a couple of weeks into the new year and the fresh Irish releases are coming thick and fast! New bangers from Alex Gough, Orla Gartland and Post-Party sat happily alongside more pensive pieces from Mark Geary and Carrie Baxter. Rising R&B voice Shiv was Rob’s guest over Zoom to chat about her EP ‘Me 2 Me’, all the way from her Parisian apartment.
8-9pm
01. Real Connection – Bleeding Heart Pigeons
02. Pray – Carrie Baxter
03. Song For Someone – Engine Alley
04. Liffey – Pillow Queens
05. That’s My Job – Alex Gough
06. Failing – Ailbhe Reddy
07. More Life You – Orla Gartland
08. Moment – The Crayon Set
09. Rapture – Wyvern Lingo
10. Ways & Means – Snow Patrol
11. Spectre – Mark Geary
12. N17 – Tolu Makay & The RTE Concert Orchestra
13. Save The Day – Niamh Regan
14. Incapable – Roisin Murphy
9-10pm
01. Waves – Hallie
02. Being Honest – Post-Party
03. You (1000 Beasts Remix) – Elaine Malone
04. Move My Feet Again – Ais
05. Breathe – Mulcahy
06. It’s Alright To Show Yourself – Emperor of Ice-Cream
07. You Said – Fontaines D.C.
08. Letting You Know – Shiv
## Interview with Shiv ##
09. Again – Shiv (feat. Nealo)
10. Me 2 Me – Shiv
11. Petardu – Delorentos