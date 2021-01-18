We’re only a couple of weeks into the new year and the fresh Irish releases are coming thick and fast! New bangers from Alex Gough, Orla Gartland and Post-Party sat happily alongside more pensive pieces from Mark Geary and Carrie Baxter. Rising R&B voice Shiv was Rob’s guest over Zoom to chat about her EP ‘Me 2 Me’, all the way from her Parisian apartment.

8-9pm

01. Real Connection – Bleeding Heart Pigeons

02. Pray – Carrie Baxter

03. Song For Someone – Engine Alley

04. Liffey – Pillow Queens

05. That’s My Job – Alex Gough

06. Failing – Ailbhe Reddy

07. More Life You – Orla Gartland

08. Moment – The Crayon Set

09. Rapture – Wyvern Lingo

10. Ways & Means – Snow Patrol

11. Spectre – Mark Geary

12. N17 – Tolu Makay & The RTE Concert Orchestra

13. Save The Day – Niamh Regan

14. Incapable – Roisin Murphy

9-10pm

01. Waves – Hallie

02. Being Honest – Post-Party

03. You (1000 Beasts Remix) – Elaine Malone

04. Move My Feet Again – Ais

05. Breathe – Mulcahy

06. It’s Alright To Show Yourself – Emperor of Ice-Cream

07. You Said – Fontaines D.C.

08. Letting You Know – Shiv

## Interview with Shiv ##

09. Again – Shiv (feat. Nealo)

10. Me 2 Me – Shiv

11. Petardu – Delorentos