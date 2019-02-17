Hip hop producer and performer Alex Gough was Rob’s guest in studio this week to chat about his new track ‘Breakfast.’ The playlist was full of tracks to keep your heart beating quickly, including tunes from Fontaines DC, Soule, All Tvvins & more.
During the interview, Alex spoke about how he felt inhibited by his Waterford accent when rapping. One listener got onto us on Twitter to say she loved the Blaa-accent!
Just heard that! Sounds great. Best if luck. And that's the best accent in the world fwiw 😁 #SeizetheDeise
— Mary Roche 🌱 (@maryroche) February 17, 2019
8-9pm
01. Lost – Dermot Kennedy
02. Knock Me Off My Feet – Soak
03. The Great Defector – Bell X1
04. Build a Bridge – All Tvvins
05. Same Old Rules – Lydia Forde
06. Coldest Water – Walking On Cars
07. Love Tonight – Soule
08. Breakfast – Alex Gough
## Interview with Alex Gough ##
09. Afraidofmoney – Alex Gough
10. Felicity – Central Hall
11. All Over Now – The Cranberries
9-10pm
01. Extra Time – Fallen Lights
02. Rearview Mirror – Exiles
03. Click … click … BOOM! – Ham Sandwich
04. I’ll Be You, Be Me – Glen Hansard
05. Love System – Le Galaxie
06. Tombstone – Otherkin
07. Moving – Cathy Davey
08. Fever – A Smyth
09. Killing Kind of Love – Peachface
10. Too Real – Fontaines DC
11. Down Days – Roe
12. Limbs – Bodies
13. Ag Ol, ag ol ag an Garbhog – Pearse McLoughlin
14. Evidence of Living – David Keenan