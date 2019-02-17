Hip hop producer and performer Alex Gough was Rob’s guest in studio this week to chat about his new track ‘Breakfast.’ The playlist was full of tracks to keep your heart beating quickly, including tunes from Fontaines DC, Soule, All Tvvins & more.

During the interview, Alex spoke about how he felt inhibited by his Waterford accent when rapping. One listener got onto us on Twitter to say she loved the Blaa-accent!

Just heard that! Sounds great. Best if luck. And that's the best accent in the world fwiw 😁 #SeizetheDeise — Mary Roche 🌱 (@maryroche) February 17, 2019

8-9pm

01. Lost – Dermot Kennedy

02. Knock Me Off My Feet – Soak

03. The Great Defector – Bell X1

04. Build a Bridge – All Tvvins

05. Same Old Rules – Lydia Forde

06. Coldest Water – Walking On Cars

07. Love Tonight – Soule

08. Breakfast – Alex Gough

## Interview with Alex Gough ##

09. Afraidofmoney – Alex Gough

10. Felicity – Central Hall

11. All Over Now – The Cranberries

9-10pm

01. Extra Time – Fallen Lights

02. Rearview Mirror – Exiles

03. Click … click … BOOM! – Ham Sandwich

04. I’ll Be You, Be Me – Glen Hansard

05. Love System – Le Galaxie

06. Tombstone – Otherkin

07. Moving – Cathy Davey

08. Fever – A Smyth

09. Killing Kind of Love – Peachface

10. Too Real – Fontaines DC

11. Down Days – Roe

12. Limbs – Bodies

13. Ag Ol, ag ol ag an Garbhog – Pearse McLoughlin

14. Evidence of Living – David Keenan

