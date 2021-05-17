New tracks from Carrie Baxter, All Tvvins, DAY_S on the playlist tonight, as well as Lesley Roy’s Irish Eurovision entry. Pete O’Hanlon of The Zen Arcade was Rob’s guest in the virtual studio, talking about life after The Strypes, starting a podcast and the frustrating joy of Spider-Man 3.

8-9pm

01. Can’t Say No – Wild Youth

02. Paraphernalia – Pastiche

03. Butterfly – The Pale

04. We Are The People – Martin Garrix, Bono & The Edge

05. You Stayed – For Those I Love

06. Wake Up – Kormac (feat. Bajka)

07. I Don’t Belong (Live) – Fontaines DC

08. I Wasn’t Looking For You – Carrie Baxter (feat. Jack Tyson Charles)

09. Dangerous – DAY_S

10. Something Special – All Tvvins

11. Rise With The Sin – Steve Wall & Simon O’Reilly

12. Remedy – Hallie

13. 2020 Visions – Freakles

14. In The Heat Of The Night – Soda Blonde

9-10pm

01. Sipping Not Tripping – T. Cole

02. What’s With All The Pine – HousePlants

03. Abair Liom Do Ruin – Clare Sands feat. Steve Cooney & Tommy Sands

04. Oh My God Oh Canada – Saint Sister

05. Stone – Sky Atlas

06. Zombie! – Orla Gartland

07. Lovette – Peter Vogelaar (feat. Sacred Animals)

08. High Fidelity – The Zen Arcade

## Interview with Pete O’Hanlon (The Zen Arcade) ##

09. Don’t Say A Word – The Zen Arcade

10. Get Into It – The Strypes

11. By His Own Hand (Live) – The Zen Arcade

12. Ocean Of Stars – Bridin