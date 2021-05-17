New tracks from Carrie Baxter, All Tvvins, DAY_S on the playlist tonight, as well as Lesley Roy’s Irish Eurovision entry. Pete O’Hanlon of The Zen Arcade was Rob’s guest in the virtual studio, talking about life after The Strypes, starting a podcast and the frustrating joy of Spider-Man 3.
8-9pm
01. Can’t Say No – Wild Youth
02. Paraphernalia – Pastiche
03. Butterfly – The Pale
04. We Are The People – Martin Garrix, Bono & The Edge
05. You Stayed – For Those I Love
06. Wake Up – Kormac (feat. Bajka)
07. I Don’t Belong (Live) – Fontaines DC
08. I Wasn’t Looking For You – Carrie Baxter (feat. Jack Tyson Charles)
09. Dangerous – DAY_S
10. Something Special – All Tvvins
11. Rise With The Sin – Steve Wall & Simon O’Reilly
12. Remedy – Hallie
13. 2020 Visions – Freakles
14. In The Heat Of The Night – Soda Blonde
9-10pm
01. Sipping Not Tripping – T. Cole
02. What’s With All The Pine – HousePlants
03. Abair Liom Do Ruin – Clare Sands feat. Steve Cooney & Tommy Sands
04. Oh My God Oh Canada – Saint Sister
05. Stone – Sky Atlas
06. Zombie! – Orla Gartland
07. Lovette – Peter Vogelaar (feat. Sacred Animals)
08. High Fidelity – The Zen Arcade
## Interview with Pete O’Hanlon (The Zen Arcade) ##
09. Don’t Say A Word – The Zen Arcade
10. Get Into It – The Strypes
11. By His Own Hand (Live) – The Zen Arcade
12. Ocean Of Stars – Bridin