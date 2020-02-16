For a year not even 2 months old, 2020 is producing the goods from an Irish music perspective. Rob squeezed in as many new quality tracks as he could manage on this show, including brand new releases from Inhaler, D Cullen and Jess Young, as well as local heroes The Wha, The Plainest Truth, Valasa and more. Rob chatted with Tony from Hare Squead about their new EP and how they turned a negative encounter with Conservative leadership hopeful Rory Stewart into a banging tune.

8-9pm

01. Don’t Call Me Pretty – Aimee

02. She Only Rings Me When She’s Locked – The 2 Johnnies

03. Innocents – The Wha

04. What Do You Mean – Hudson Taylor

05. High In The Garden – Sorcha Richardson

06. Mary Keane’s Introduction – Daithi

07. We Have To Move On – Inhaler

08. Baby Talk – Mick Flannery & Susan O’Neill

09. Minor Gangsters (Gully) – Hare Squead

## Interview with Hare Squead ##

10. If I Ask – Hare Squead

11. Dreams – The Cranberries

12. The Rising Tide – D. Cullen

13. Narcissus – Roisin Murphy

9-10pm

01. Liberty Belle – Fontaines DC

02. The Arrow of a Sleeping Heart – The Late David Turpin (feat Samyel)

03. Procrastination – Valasa

04. The Drift – The Plainest Truth

05. Ad Nauseum – Thumper

06. Love Respect Peace – Wallis Bird

07. Fool – Alex Gough

08. Superstore Flowers – Emmet Scanlon

09. Champagne & Caviar – Jess Young

10. I Was Born Yesterday – The Divine Comedy

11. The Switch – The Ocelots

12. Birthday – Kudos

13. Quasar (3C 273) – Under Starling

14. My Father’s Clouds – Tadhg Williams