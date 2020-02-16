For a year not even 2 months old, 2020 is producing the goods from an Irish music perspective. Rob squeezed in as many new quality tracks as he could manage on this show, including brand new releases from Inhaler, D Cullen and Jess Young, as well as local heroes The Wha, The Plainest Truth, Valasa and more. Rob chatted with Tony from Hare Squead about their new EP and how they turned a negative encounter with Conservative leadership hopeful Rory Stewart into a banging tune.
8-9pm
01. Don’t Call Me Pretty – Aimee
02. She Only Rings Me When She’s Locked – The 2 Johnnies
03. Innocents – The Wha
04. What Do You Mean – Hudson Taylor
05. High In The Garden – Sorcha Richardson
06. Mary Keane’s Introduction – Daithi
07. We Have To Move On – Inhaler
08. Baby Talk – Mick Flannery & Susan O’Neill
09. Minor Gangsters (Gully) – Hare Squead
## Interview with Hare Squead ##
10. If I Ask – Hare Squead
11. Dreams – The Cranberries
12. The Rising Tide – D. Cullen
13. Narcissus – Roisin Murphy
9-10pm
01. Liberty Belle – Fontaines DC
02. The Arrow of a Sleeping Heart – The Late David Turpin (feat Samyel)
03. Procrastination – Valasa
04. The Drift – The Plainest Truth
05. Ad Nauseum – Thumper
06. Love Respect Peace – Wallis Bird
07. Fool – Alex Gough
08. Superstore Flowers – Emmet Scanlon
09. Champagne & Caviar – Jess Young
10. I Was Born Yesterday – The Divine Comedy
11. The Switch – The Ocelots
12. Birthday – Kudos
13. Quasar (3C 273) – Under Starling
14. My Father’s Clouds – Tadhg Williams