There was a bit of a South East special on the Irish Beats this evening, with the hour of 9-10pm devoted exclusively to artists from the 5 counties of Waterford, Wexford, Carlow, Tipperary and Kilkenny. The first hour included plenty of new national tracks too, with the likes of Pillow Queens, Fia Moon, Jafaris, Lankum and more getting an airing.

8-9pm

01. Lost In The Thick Of It – The Coronas feat. Gabrielle Aplin

02. Glue – Jafaris

03. Where Did It All Go Wrong – Hudson Taylor

04. Holy Show – Pillow Queens

05. Mary Keane’s Introduction – Daithi

06. XX – Fia Moon

07. Dancing In My Kitchen – The 2 Johnnies

08. Too Much – Sophie Doyle Ryder

09. Topher Grace – Thumper

10. There’s a Crazy Man Playing Bongos In The Park – D.F.F feat. Vivienne Long

11. The Young People – Lankum

12. Private Sedative – Happyalone

13. Televised Mind – Fontaines DC

14. Time Difference – Ailbhe Reddy

## South East Special ##

9-10pm

01. Salve! – Wallis Bird

02. Forest II – Peter Vogelaar feat. Cat Dowling

03. The Switch – Ocelots

04. Believe – One Morning In August

05. 4/4 Love Affair – Carrie Baxter

06. Get Out Of Your Head – Backroad Smokers Club

07. Alone – Patricia Lalor

08. Heaven’s Collide – Hawk Jupiter

09. Late Nights – Saige

10. The Jungle – R.S.A.G

11. Familiar Place – Hallie

12. Wayside – Foot Squeaker

13. Hello and Welcome – Alan Aylward

14. Bells of Hell – Cursed Murphy

15. Joy – The Madrigal