There was a bit of a South East special on the Irish Beats this evening, with the hour of 9-10pm devoted exclusively to artists from the 5 counties of Waterford, Wexford, Carlow, Tipperary and Kilkenny. The first hour included plenty of new national tracks too, with the likes of Pillow Queens, Fia Moon, Jafaris, Lankum and more getting an airing.
8-9pm
01. Lost In The Thick Of It – The Coronas feat. Gabrielle Aplin
02. Glue – Jafaris
03. Where Did It All Go Wrong – Hudson Taylor
04. Holy Show – Pillow Queens
05. Mary Keane’s Introduction – Daithi
06. XX – Fia Moon
07. Dancing In My Kitchen – The 2 Johnnies
08. Too Much – Sophie Doyle Ryder
09. Topher Grace – Thumper
10. There’s a Crazy Man Playing Bongos In The Park – D.F.F feat. Vivienne Long
11. The Young People – Lankum
12. Private Sedative – Happyalone
13. Televised Mind – Fontaines DC
14. Time Difference – Ailbhe Reddy
## South East Special ##
9-10pm
01. Salve! – Wallis Bird
02. Forest II – Peter Vogelaar feat. Cat Dowling
03. The Switch – Ocelots
04. Believe – One Morning In August
05. 4/4 Love Affair – Carrie Baxter
06. Get Out Of Your Head – Backroad Smokers Club
07. Alone – Patricia Lalor
08. Heaven’s Collide – Hawk Jupiter
09. Late Nights – Saige
10. The Jungle – R.S.A.G
11. Familiar Place – Hallie
12. Wayside – Foot Squeaker
13. Hello and Welcome – Alan Aylward
14. Bells of Hell – Cursed Murphy
15. Joy – The Madrigal