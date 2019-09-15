Good music and plenty of it. That’s it. None of yer fancy stuff …

8-9pm

01. Ice Cream Sundae – Inhaler

02. Don’t Bother – Aimée

03. What You Know – Two Door Cinema Club

04. Innocents – The Wha’

05. Maybe – SOAK

06. Don’t Hold Your Breath – Soulé

07. Step To Me – Alex Gough

08. Life Is Long – Wallis Bird

09. Decorate Your Mind – Brave Giant

10. Divine – All Tvvins

11. Running – Fred

12. Gonna Be Strong – Gypsies On The Autobahn

13. Ghosts – Elly D

14. Where’s Me Jumper – The Sultans of Ping

15. She Steps Into The Light – Join Me In The Pines

9-10pm

01. Boys In The Better Land – Fontaines DC

02. Aftertaste – The Academic

03. Seriously – Laoise

04. Like I Do – Moncrieff

05. Ozone – JyellowL

06. Miol Mór Mara – Outsider

07. Tin Pan Alley – David Keenan

08. Don’t Cling To Life – The Murder Capital

09. Bright Blue Screens – Sara Ryan

10. 52 – Havvk

11. I Never Got Off The Bus – Tebi Rex

12. Blueprints – Davy Lyons

13. Beyond Transworld – Le Galaxie