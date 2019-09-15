Good music and plenty of it. That’s it. None of yer fancy stuff …
8-9pm
01. Ice Cream Sundae – Inhaler
02. Don’t Bother – Aimée
03. What You Know – Two Door Cinema Club
04. Innocents – The Wha’
05. Maybe – SOAK
06. Don’t Hold Your Breath – Soulé
07. Step To Me – Alex Gough
08. Life Is Long – Wallis Bird
09. Decorate Your Mind – Brave Giant
10. Divine – All Tvvins
11. Running – Fred
12. Gonna Be Strong – Gypsies On The Autobahn
13. Ghosts – Elly D
14. Where’s Me Jumper – The Sultans of Ping
15. She Steps Into The Light – Join Me In The Pines
9-10pm
01. Boys In The Better Land – Fontaines DC
02. Aftertaste – The Academic
03. Seriously – Laoise
04. Like I Do – Moncrieff
05. Ozone – JyellowL
06. Miol Mór Mara – Outsider
07. Tin Pan Alley – David Keenan
08. Don’t Cling To Life – The Murder Capital
09. Bright Blue Screens – Sara Ryan
10. 52 – Havvk
11. I Never Got Off The Bus – Tebi Rex
12. Blueprints – Davy Lyons
13. Beyond Transworld – Le Galaxie