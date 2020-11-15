Buckets of new songs on tonight’s radio show! Fresh ones from Arvo Party, Oliver Cole, Sorcha Richardson, Carrie Baxter, Chasing Abbey and more. The older stuff got a look in too, as Rob was chatting with Cormac Battle about the vinyl reissues of both Kerbdog albums. Yes!

8-9pm

01. Lately – Chasing Abbey

02. No Rivals – JYellowL

03. Little Red – Cathy Davey

04. Feel Beautiful – U.M.A.N

05. Holy Grail – Denise Chaila

06. Happiness Isn’t A Fixed State – Kynsy

07. America – Moncrieff

08. Here Comes The Devil – Arborist

09. Something More – Roisin Murphy

10. Perfect Someone – Thom Southern

11. The Starlight Room – Sorcha Richardson

12. My Future – Carrie Baxter

13. Jimmy Stewart – Seamus Fogarty

14. Something For The Weekend – The Divine Comedy

9-10pm

01. Gone – James Vincent McMorrow

02. Bluff – Eve Belle

03. Blue For You – The Wha

04. Anyway – Arvo Party feat. Hex Hue

05. We’ve Got To Follow – Oliver Cole

06. Remember This – RuthAnne

07. Sally – Kerbdog

## Interview with Cormac Battle (Kerbdog) ##

08. Dry Riser – Kerbdog

09. Mexican Wave – Kerbdog

10. Lesser Shelf – Kerbdog

11. Roll With The Punches – Gordon Barry