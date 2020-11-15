Buckets of new songs on tonight’s radio show! Fresh ones from Arvo Party, Oliver Cole, Sorcha Richardson, Carrie Baxter, Chasing Abbey and more. The older stuff got a look in too, as Rob was chatting with Cormac Battle about the vinyl reissues of both Kerbdog albums. Yes!
8-9pm
01. Lately – Chasing Abbey
02. No Rivals – JYellowL
03. Little Red – Cathy Davey
04. Feel Beautiful – U.M.A.N
05. Holy Grail – Denise Chaila
06. Happiness Isn’t A Fixed State – Kynsy
07. America – Moncrieff
08. Here Comes The Devil – Arborist
09. Something More – Roisin Murphy
10. Perfect Someone – Thom Southern
11. The Starlight Room – Sorcha Richardson
12. My Future – Carrie Baxter
13. Jimmy Stewart – Seamus Fogarty
14. Something For The Weekend – The Divine Comedy
9-10pm
01. Gone – James Vincent McMorrow
02. Bluff – Eve Belle
03. Blue For You – The Wha
04. Anyway – Arvo Party feat. Hex Hue
05. We’ve Got To Follow – Oliver Cole
06. Remember This – RuthAnne
07. Sally – Kerbdog
## Interview with Cormac Battle (Kerbdog) ##
08. Dry Riser – Kerbdog
09. Mexican Wave – Kerbdog
10. Lesser Shelf – Kerbdog
11. Roll With The Punches – Gordon Barry