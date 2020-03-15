Great music and lots of it. Rob chatted with Stephen Kelly from Raglans about their new single and all he gigs they probably won’t be playing over the next while.

8-9pm

01. Murphy’s Law – Roisin Murphy

02. Liberty Belle – Fontaines DC

03. Jake Summers – Fight Like Apes

04. Hope It Don’t – All Tvvins

05. Badlands – Dark Tropics

06. What Do You Mean – Hudson Taylor

07. Dreamless – Gypsies On The Autobahn

08. Baby Talk – Mick Flannery & Susan O’Neill

09. One More Drop – Raglans

## Interview with Stephen Kelly (Raglans) ##

10. True North – Raglans

11. Felicity Breathes – Peter Vogelaar feat. Deaf Joe

12. A Labour of Love – whenyoung

13. Where’s Me Jumper – The Sultans of Ping

9-10pm

01. Wherever You Are – Kodaline

02. Sowing Acorns – Emma Langford feat. Vanessa Ifiediora

03. Ad Naseum – Thumper

04. I Won’t Run – Shane Joyce

05. Not Touching – Barq

06. Lonesome Valley – Mark G vs KKC feat. Lawrii Craic

07. Who Am I Supposed To Talk To Now – Columbia Mills

08. Tennyson – Arvo Party

09. All I Have – Fí

10. End of Days – One Morning In August

11. Sidelines – Cynthia Catania

12. My Father’s Clouds – Tadhg Williams

13. The World – Last Orders

14. Imprint – The Tycho Brahe