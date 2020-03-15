Great music and lots of it. Rob chatted with Stephen Kelly from Raglans about their new single and all he gigs they probably won’t be playing over the next while.
8-9pm
01. Murphy’s Law – Roisin Murphy
02. Liberty Belle – Fontaines DC
03. Jake Summers – Fight Like Apes
04. Hope It Don’t – All Tvvins
05. Badlands – Dark Tropics
06. What Do You Mean – Hudson Taylor
07. Dreamless – Gypsies On The Autobahn
08. Baby Talk – Mick Flannery & Susan O’Neill
09. One More Drop – Raglans
## Interview with Stephen Kelly (Raglans) ##
10. True North – Raglans
11. Felicity Breathes – Peter Vogelaar feat. Deaf Joe
12. A Labour of Love – whenyoung
13. Where’s Me Jumper – The Sultans of Ping
9-10pm
01. Wherever You Are – Kodaline
02. Sowing Acorns – Emma Langford feat. Vanessa Ifiediora
03. Ad Naseum – Thumper
04. I Won’t Run – Shane Joyce
05. Not Touching – Barq
06. Lonesome Valley – Mark G vs KKC feat. Lawrii Craic
07. Who Am I Supposed To Talk To Now – Columbia Mills
08. Tennyson – Arvo Party
09. All I Have – Fí
10. End of Days – One Morning In August
11. Sidelines – Cynthia Catania
12. My Father’s Clouds – Tadhg Williams
13. The World – Last Orders
14. Imprint – The Tycho Brahe