Whilst it wasn’t a full on 2019-in-review show, tonight’s Irish Beats did feature a lot of the kick ass tunes released this year and some of Rob’s personal favourites. Rob also had a chat with the irrepressible Stuart Clarke of Hotpress about the rise of Fontaines DC, his tips for 2020 and an upcoming music industry course that Hotpress are running. Full playlist after the jump!
8-9pm
01. Terrible Hands – Soda Blonde
02. We Are One – Chris Ward feat. Sinead Doyle
03. This One’s For Me – Chimpanbee
04. Innocents – The Wha
05. Divine – All Tvvins
06. Narcissus – Roisin Murphy
07. Don’t Talk About It – Sorcha Richardson
08. Like I Do – Moncreiff
09. Girl In A White Dress – Tiny Magnetic Pets
10. Altar Wine – David Keenan
11. I Drove All Night – Arvo Party feat. LARKS
12. Only You – Mickey Joe Harte + Rory & The Island
13. Tina – Vann Music
9-10pm
01. Deep Blue – Mango X Mathman feat. Lisa Hannigan
02. Boys In The Better Land – Fontaines DC
## Interview with Stuart Clarke (Hotpress) ##
03. My Honest Face – Inhaler
04. Down – Thumper
05. Sunshine – Jessie Roche
06. Sunday Walker – Villagers
07. Who Am I Supposed To Talk To – Columbia Mills
08. Don’t Cling To Life – The Murder Capital
09. All Is Leaf – Sean Millar