Whilst it wasn’t a full on 2019-in-review show, tonight’s Irish Beats did feature a lot of the kick ass tunes released this year and some of Rob’s personal favourites. Rob also had a chat with the irrepressible Stuart Clarke of Hotpress about the rise of Fontaines DC, his tips for 2020 and an upcoming music industry course that Hotpress are running. Full playlist after the jump!

8-9pm

01. Terrible Hands – Soda Blonde

02. We Are One – Chris Ward feat. Sinead Doyle

03. This One’s For Me – Chimpanbee

04. Innocents – The Wha

05. Divine – All Tvvins

06. Narcissus – Roisin Murphy

07. Don’t Talk About It – Sorcha Richardson

08. Like I Do – Moncreiff

09. Girl In A White Dress – Tiny Magnetic Pets

10. Altar Wine – David Keenan

11. I Drove All Night – Arvo Party feat. LARKS

12. Only You – Mickey Joe Harte + Rory & The Island

13. Tina – Vann Music

9-10pm

01. Deep Blue – Mango X Mathman feat. Lisa Hannigan

02. Boys In The Better Land – Fontaines DC

## Interview with Stuart Clarke (Hotpress) ##

03. My Honest Face – Inhaler

04. Down – Thumper

05. Sunshine – Jessie Roche

06. Sunday Walker – Villagers

07. Who Am I Supposed To Talk To – Columbia Mills

08. Don’t Cling To Life – The Murder Capital

09. All Is Leaf – Sean Millar