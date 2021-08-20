A salve of soothing music to heal whatever ails ya …
Hour 1
01. Good Time – Emma Edel
02. Childsplay – Ward
03. Alone Together – All Tvvins feat. James Vincent McMorrow
04. Queenish – Soulé
05. Won’t Take Much – Paddy Casey
06. Zombie – The Cranberries
07. Fever – DAY_S
08. Fear – Cian CuXack feat. Fahia Buche
09. The Summer Song – Tadhg Williams
10. In The Heat of the Night – Soda Blonde
11. To Have You – For Those I Love
12. Glory – God Knows
13. She’s Got The Loneliest Eyes – Ilya K
14. Again – Villagers
Hour 2
01. Window Pane – Houseplants
02. Coming Up Fast – Kind Pirates
03. Love Again – RuthAnne
04. The Places Above – Moxie
05. Happy Again – Niamh Regan
06. Off My Head – KinetiX
07. Patsy Cline – Jack O’Rourke
08. Halfway Out – HAVVK
09. Some Are Gone – Birds of Burden
10. Weekdays – Aliensincaves
11. Real Connection – Bleeding Heart Pigeons
12. Sugar High – 1000 Beasts feat. Conor Clancy
13. Purple Heights – Under Starling
14. Just a Girl – Wyvern Lingo feat. Loah