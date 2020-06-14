If you’re seeking some new music to enrich your life, search for any of the acts from this evening’s Irish Beats in your preferred streaming service. Denise Chaila. Soda Blonde. The Wha. Jafaris. Maverick Sabre. Jess Young. Stepping on Lego. They’re all brilliant.

8-9pm

01. Lost In The Thick Of It – The Coronas feat. Gabrielle Aplin

02. Blue For You – The Wha

03. Set The Fire To The Third Bar – Snow Patrol feat. Martha Wainrwight

04. Chaila – Denise Chaila

05. Motion – Soda Blonde

06. Procrastination – Valasa

07. Evidence of Living – David Keenan

08. Glue – Jafaris

09. Overrated – Lydia Ford

10. Cradle Burns – Rollerskate Skinny

11. Heart Attack – Alex Gough

12. Undertow – Lisa Hannigan

13. An Honest Lie – Stepping On Lego

14. Falling In – Inhaler

15. Forget Me Knots – Heathers

9-10pm

01. Don’t You Know By Now – Maverick Sabre

02. Hold On Letting Go – Jess Young

03. Dollar Bill – The Scratch

04. Loyalty – Chris Kabs

05. Good Things Follow You – Arborist & Malojian

06. Ooze – whozyerman?

07. The Jungle – R.S.A.G

08. Shanori Naofra – Tau and the Drones of Praise

09. Songs Of Least Resistance – Shane Barry

10. Switch – Biig Piig

11. Wonderview Avenue – Arvo Party

12. Spare – Cussen

13. Hero’s Death – Fontaines DC

14. I Need Love – Luka Bloom