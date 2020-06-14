If you’re seeking some new music to enrich your life, search for any of the acts from this evening’s Irish Beats in your preferred streaming service. Denise Chaila. Soda Blonde. The Wha. Jafaris. Maverick Sabre. Jess Young. Stepping on Lego. They’re all brilliant.
8-9pm
01. Lost In The Thick Of It – The Coronas feat. Gabrielle Aplin
02. Blue For You – The Wha
03. Set The Fire To The Third Bar – Snow Patrol feat. Martha Wainrwight
04. Chaila – Denise Chaila
05. Motion – Soda Blonde
06. Procrastination – Valasa
07. Evidence of Living – David Keenan
08. Glue – Jafaris
09. Overrated – Lydia Ford
10. Cradle Burns – Rollerskate Skinny
11. Heart Attack – Alex Gough
12. Undertow – Lisa Hannigan
13. An Honest Lie – Stepping On Lego
14. Falling In – Inhaler
15. Forget Me Knots – Heathers
9-10pm
01. Don’t You Know By Now – Maverick Sabre
02. Hold On Letting Go – Jess Young
03. Dollar Bill – The Scratch
04. Loyalty – Chris Kabs
05. Good Things Follow You – Arborist & Malojian
06. Ooze – whozyerman?
07. The Jungle – R.S.A.G
08. Shanori Naofra – Tau and the Drones of Praise
09. Songs Of Least Resistance – Shane Barry
10. Switch – Biig Piig
11. Wonderview Avenue – Arvo Party
12. Spare – Cussen
13. Hero’s Death – Fontaines DC
14. I Need Love – Luka Bloom