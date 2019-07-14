Sun’s out! A sandy Rob O’Connor dragged himself away from the beach to host Irish Beats, spinning plenty of sunshine tunes to match the weather. Rob’s guest this week was the music publisher Johnny Lappin who recently wrote a book about his musical adventures, including signing Hozier and sorting out the deal that made him an international star. Johnny’s book is a great read for anyone who wants to learn a bit more about how the music business works.
.@curlybert dragged himself away from the beach to spin two hours of homegrown tunes on #IrishBeats. He wasn’t organised enough to sort out dinner so an apple will have to do. #suffering Music coming up from @TheAcademic @EveBelleSongs and @mundyirl pic.twitter.com/ekEryQr3ux
— Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) July 14, 2019
8-9pm
01. Superlike – The Academic
02. Out Of Town – Eve Belle
03. July – Mundy
04. Dreamless – Gypsies On The Autobahn
05. Strongest Thing – Bantum/Ben Bix/God Knows/Farah Elle
06. Incapable – Roisin Murphy
07. My Honest Face – Inhaler
08. Flatline – Orla Gartland
09. Big Sur – The Thrills
10. Step To Me – Alex Gough
11. Don’t Change – Versatile
12. Don’t Talk About It – Sorcha Richardson
13. Your Bones – Pursued By Dogs
14. Linger – The Cranberries
9-10pm
01. Take Me To Church – Hozier
## Interview with Johnny Lappin (Music Publisher) ##
02. In A Lifetime – Clannad feat. Bono
03. Gone Forever – Cry Before Dawn
04. Crazy World – Aslan
05. Come Find Me – Mick Flannery
06. Hesitations – Fangclub
07. As The River Flows – Wallis Bird
08. Reverb – Our Morning In August
09. Decorate Your Mind – Brave Giant
10. Put A Penny In The Slot – Fionn Regan