Sun’s out! A sandy Rob O’Connor dragged himself away from the beach to host Irish Beats, spinning plenty of sunshine tunes to match the weather. Rob’s guest this week was the music publisher Johnny Lappin who recently wrote a book about his musical adventures, including signing Hozier and sorting out the deal that made him an international star. Johnny’s book is a great read for anyone who wants to learn a bit more about how the music business works.

.@curlybert dragged himself away from the beach to spin two hours of homegrown tunes on #IrishBeats. He wasn’t organised enough to sort out dinner so an apple will have to do. #suffering Music coming up from @TheAcademic @EveBelleSongs and @mundyirl pic.twitter.com/ekEryQr3ux — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) July 14, 2019

8-9pm

01. Superlike – The Academic

02. Out Of Town – Eve Belle

03. July – Mundy

04. Dreamless – Gypsies On The Autobahn

05. Strongest Thing – Bantum/Ben Bix/God Knows/Farah Elle

06. Incapable – Roisin Murphy

07. My Honest Face – Inhaler

08. Flatline – Orla Gartland

09. Big Sur – The Thrills

10. Step To Me – Alex Gough

11. Don’t Change – Versatile

12. Don’t Talk About It – Sorcha Richardson

13. Your Bones – Pursued By Dogs

14. Linger – The Cranberries

9-10pm

01. Take Me To Church – Hozier

## Interview with Johnny Lappin (Music Publisher) ##

02. In A Lifetime – Clannad feat. Bono

03. Gone Forever – Cry Before Dawn

04. Crazy World – Aslan

05. Come Find Me – Mick Flannery

06. Hesitations – Fangclub

07. As The River Flows – Wallis Bird

08. Reverb – Our Morning In August

09. Decorate Your Mind – Brave Giant

10. Put A Penny In The Slot – Fionn Regan