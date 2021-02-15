A mixture of romantic tunes alongside fresh cuts on this special Valentine’s Day edition of Irish Beats. That meant new music from the likes of Ann Scott, Alex Gough, Wyvern Lingo, Steven Sharpe and Tadhg Williams with big hitters from Sinead O’Connor, U2 and the Divine Comedy. Sure why not?!
8-9pm
01. That’s My Job – Alex Gough
02. Only Love Only Light – Wyvern Lingo
03. Anseo – Denise Chaila feat. Jafaris
04. The Hope Song – Tadhg Williams
05. Another Valentine – Ann Scott
06. Indian Rope Trick – Sack
07. Flavour – ROOUE
08. Work – Steven Sharpe
09. Pay The Price – Active
10. No Forever – Elaine Mai feat. MayKay
11. Tightrope Walker – Robert James Ardiff
12. Grow So Cold – Four Nights
13. Blue For You – The Wha
14. Moving – Supergrass *(yes I know)
9-10pm
01. Just One Kiss – Imelda May feat. Noel Gallagher
02. All Your Love – Oliver Cole
03. Black Is The Colour – Christy Moore
04. Mary Keane’s Introduction – Daithi
05. If … – The Divine Comedy
06. Nothing Compares 2 U – Sinead O’Connor
07. Falling Slowly – Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova
08. I Need Love – Luka Bloom
09. Another Love Song – David Kitt
10. Sweet Love – Get Down Edits feat. Cut Once
11. I Still Do – The Cranberries
12. All I Want Is You – U2