A mixture of romantic tunes alongside fresh cuts on this special Valentine’s Day edition of Irish Beats. That meant new music from the likes of Ann Scott, Alex Gough, Wyvern Lingo, Steven Sharpe and Tadhg Williams with big hitters from Sinead O’Connor, U2 and the Divine Comedy. Sure why not?!

8-9pm

01. That’s My Job – Alex Gough

02. Only Love Only Light – Wyvern Lingo

03. Anseo – Denise Chaila feat. Jafaris

04. The Hope Song – Tadhg Williams

05. Another Valentine – Ann Scott

06. Indian Rope Trick – Sack

07. Flavour – ROOUE

08. Work – Steven Sharpe

09. Pay The Price – Active

10. No Forever – Elaine Mai feat. MayKay

11. Tightrope Walker – Robert James Ardiff

12. Grow So Cold – Four Nights

13. Blue For You – The Wha

14. Moving – Supergrass *(yes I know)

9-10pm

01. Just One Kiss – Imelda May feat. Noel Gallagher

02. All Your Love – Oliver Cole

03. Black Is The Colour – Christy Moore

04. Mary Keane’s Introduction – Daithi

05. If … – The Divine Comedy

06. Nothing Compares 2 U – Sinead O’Connor

07. Falling Slowly – Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova

08. I Need Love – Luka Bloom

09. Another Love Song – David Kitt

10. Sweet Love – Get Down Edits feat. Cut Once

11. I Still Do – The Cranberries

12. All I Want Is You – U2