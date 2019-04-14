RETURN OF THE TIGGER!

Tadhg was taking over on Irish Beats tonight as he played a RAKE of new music. He also caught up with Monaghan emcee Active and Kerry songsmith Junior Brother. Check out the tunes!

 8pm – 9pm

  1. Alex Gough – Breakfast
  2. Maverick Sabre ft. CHRONIXX – Her Grace
  3. Oscar Blue – Auburn
  4. Laura Elizabeth Hughes – In My Defence
  5. Active – I Never Die
  6. Interview with Active
  7. Active – House Things
  8. Tertia Paterson – London in a Dream
  9. Fontaines DC – Roy’s Tune
  10. Erica Cody – Over and Over
  11. Collides – Suit
  12. Kojaque – Bubby’s Cream
  13. TOUCAN – To Be Without You

9pm – 10pm

  1. Glen Hansard – I’ll Be You, Be Me
  2. Barry Wilson ft. Shaool & Kala – Persuasions to Enjoy
  3. Junior Brother – The Back of Her
  4. Interview with Junior Brother 
  5. Junior Brother – Full of Wine
  6. Aaron Cumiskey – Cry, I Walk
  7. Damsel – Head Hums
  8. Matt Ó ft. Chris Kabs – Lovely
  9. Damien Dempsey ft. Imelda May – Big Big Love
  10. Sam Wickens – Ravens and Crows
  11. JaXson – 5am
  12. The Blades – The Last Man in Europe (Live)
