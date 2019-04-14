RETURN OF THE TIGGER!
Tadhg was taking over on Irish Beats tonight as he played a RAKE of new music. He also caught up with Monaghan emcee Active and Kerry songsmith Junior Brother. Check out the tunes!
Tune into @beat102103 at 8pm to hear an interview with me talking about all things Active & Youth. !!!
Big thanks to the beat fam!!! More specifically @Tadhg_Williams, absolute gent ❤️❤️❤️❤️
— Active (@ActiveIE) April 14, 2019
8pm – 9pm
- Alex Gough – Breakfast
- Maverick Sabre ft. CHRONIXX – Her Grace
- Oscar Blue – Auburn
- Laura Elizabeth Hughes – In My Defence
- Active – I Never Die
- Interview with Active
- Active – House Things
- Tertia Paterson – London in a Dream
- Fontaines DC – Roy’s Tune
- Erica Cody – Over and Over
- Collides – Suit
- Kojaque – Bubby’s Cream
- TOUCAN – To Be Without You
9pm – 10pm
- Glen Hansard – I’ll Be You, Be Me
- Barry Wilson ft. Shaool & Kala – Persuasions to Enjoy
- Junior Brother – The Back of Her
- Interview with Junior Brother
- Junior Brother – Full of Wine
- Aaron Cumiskey – Cry, I Walk
- Damsel – Head Hums
- Matt Ó ft. Chris Kabs – Lovely
- Damien Dempsey ft. Imelda May – Big Big Love
- Sam Wickens – Ravens and Crows
- JaXson – 5am
- The Blades – The Last Man in Europe (Live)