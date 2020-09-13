First studio guests in months! John Phelan from guitar noise-merchants ‘One Morning In August’ supplied Irish Beats’ first live musical performance since this whole COVID19 thing began. Rob also had a chat with Beat DJ Chris Ward in between shows to learn about Chris’ own tracks, the latest of which ‘Paradise’ dropped online this week. All that AND plenty of great sounds showcasing the wide range of voices currently on the Irish stage.
8-9pm
01. Break The Silence – True Tides
02. A Quiet Place – ROE
03. Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of (Acoustic) – U2
04. Fly Away – Chris Kabs
05. Muscle Memory – We Cut Corners
06. All The Drinks – We Cut Corners
07. PLAYLOUD _ Moncrieff
08. Paradise – Chris Ward feat. David Brennan
## Interview with Chris Ward ##
09. We Are One – Chris Ward feat. Sinead Doyle
10. Something More – Roisin Murphy
11. We Could Start A War – Somebody’s Child
9-10pm
01. I Should Go – James Vincent McMorrow w/ Kenny Beats
02. End Of Days – One Morning In August
## Interview with John Phelan (One Morning In August) ##
03. Right To Be Here – One Morning In August (LIVE)
04. Looking Happy – Ailbhe Reddy
05. Digital Love – Pat Lagoon feat. MoreThan
06. Johnny K – Seamus Fogarty
07. The Jungle – R.S.A.G
08. On My Way – Elly D
09. Hurricane – Power Of Dreams
10. Don’t Really Want To Know Ya – Crome Yellow
11. Life Sparks – Woodstar