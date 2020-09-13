First studio guests in months! John Phelan from guitar noise-merchants ‘One Morning In August’ supplied Irish Beats’ first live musical performance since this whole COVID19 thing began. Rob also had a chat with Beat DJ Chris Ward in between shows to learn about Chris’ own tracks, the latest of which ‘Paradise’ dropped online this week. All that AND plenty of great sounds showcasing the wide range of voices currently on the Irish stage.

8-9pm

01. Break The Silence – True Tides

02. A Quiet Place – ROE

03. Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of (Acoustic) – U2

04. Fly Away – Chris Kabs

05. Muscle Memory – We Cut Corners

06. All The Drinks – We Cut Corners

07. PLAYLOUD _ Moncrieff

08. Paradise – Chris Ward feat. David Brennan

## Interview with Chris Ward ##

09. We Are One – Chris Ward feat. Sinead Doyle

10. Something More – Roisin Murphy

11. We Could Start A War – Somebody’s Child

9-10pm

01. I Should Go – James Vincent McMorrow w/ Kenny Beats

02. End Of Days – One Morning In August

## Interview with John Phelan (One Morning In August) ##

03. Right To Be Here – One Morning In August (LIVE)

04. Looking Happy – Ailbhe Reddy

05. Digital Love – Pat Lagoon feat. MoreThan

06. Johnny K – Seamus Fogarty

07. The Jungle – R.S.A.G

08. On My Way – Elly D

09. Hurricane – Power Of Dreams

10. Don’t Really Want To Know Ya – Crome Yellow

11. Life Sparks – Woodstar