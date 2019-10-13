We had a great day with the Solas Centre Run/Walk For Life. After a roast chicken dinner, Rob was back into the studio for Irish Beats with plenty of tunes to ease weary limbs and a few to get them going again!
8-9pm
01. Trying To Reach You – Welshy
02. Divine – All Tvvins
03. Zombie – The Cranberries
04. Domino – Chasing Abbey
05. Butterflies – Soulé, Elaine Mai & Sorcha Richardson
06. Decorate Your Mind – Brave Giant
07. Boys In The Better Land – Fontaines DC
08. Fever – A Smyth
09. Exploitation – Roisin Murphy
10. We Are One – Chris Ward feat. Sinead Doyle
11. Dirt – Malojian
12. Run – Snow Patrol
9-10pm
01. All My Friends – Dermot Kennedy
02. 40 Odd Years – The Wha
03. Perfect Harmony – Dathi
04. Rescue Me – Isaac Butler
05. As The River Flows – Wallis Bird
06. Get Down Let Down – Artgirl
07. Ice Cream Sundae – Inhaler
08. Roses & Gold – Biig Piig
09. After Dark – Gorilla Troubadour
10. Like I Do – Moncrieff
11. Deep/Is Deeper – Boa Morte
12. Honey -Sorcha Richardson
13. New Day – Kormac feat. Jack O’Rourke
14. What Happens When The Heart Just Stops – The Frames