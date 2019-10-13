We had a great day with the Solas Centre Run/Walk For Life. After a roast chicken dinner, Rob was back into the studio for Irish Beats with plenty of tunes to ease weary limbs and a few to get them going again!

8-9pm

01. Trying To Reach You – Welshy

02. Divine – All Tvvins

03. Zombie – The Cranberries

04. Domino – Chasing Abbey

05. Butterflies – Soulé, Elaine Mai & Sorcha Richardson

06. Decorate Your Mind – Brave Giant

07. Boys In The Better Land – Fontaines DC

08. Fever – A Smyth

09. Exploitation – Roisin Murphy

10. We Are One – Chris Ward feat. Sinead Doyle

11. Dirt – Malojian

12. Run – Snow Patrol

9-10pm

01. All My Friends – Dermot Kennedy

02. 40 Odd Years – The Wha

03. Perfect Harmony – Dathi

04. Rescue Me – Isaac Butler

05. As The River Flows – Wallis Bird

06. Get Down Let Down – Artgirl

07. Ice Cream Sundae – Inhaler

08. Roses & Gold – Biig Piig

09. After Dark – Gorilla Troubadour

10. Like I Do – Moncrieff

11. Deep/Is Deeper – Boa Morte

12. Honey -Sorcha Richardson

13. New Day – Kormac feat. Jack O’Rourke

14. What Happens When The Heart Just Stops – The Frames