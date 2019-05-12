Loads of guests on this evening’s Irish Beats! Rob chatted with pop sensation Aimée on the phone and then singer-songwriter Sample Answer in the studio. If that wasn’t enough, jazz-folk musician Grainne Cotter also dropped into the studio and finally Mark Graham of King Kong Company ranted down the phone about Eurovision! There was plenty of music too!
There’s @grainnecotter17 in with @curlybert on #IrishBeats pic.twitter.com/c459wn8Fj0
— Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 12, 2019
8-9pm
01. Me & You – Marty Guilfoyle
02. Flatline – Orla Gartland
03. Too Late For Hallelujah – Aslan
04. Don’t Bother – Aimée
## Interview with Aimée ##
05. Talk – Two Door Cinema Club
06. Skyscrapers – Fred
07. Fever – Sample Answer ##LIVE##
## Interview with Sample Answer ##
08. Proud – Sample Answer
09. Textile Baby – Sample Answer ## LIVE##
10. Love Tonight – Soulé
9-10pm
01. Don’t Let Me Go – Mark McCabe & SIIGHTS
02. Wildfire – SYML
03. Shadows – Grainne Cotter
## Interview with Grainne Cotter ##
04. The Night of the Friar Weiss – Grainne Cotter ##LIVE##
05. No One Is Any Fun – All Tvvins feat. Sorcha Richardson
06. Queuejumper – The Divine Comedy
07. Dancing Bug – Le Boom feat. AEMak
08. My Name Is Now – King Kong Company
09. Deja Vu – SOAK
10. post Youth – Basciville
11. The Ground Beneath Her Feet – U2