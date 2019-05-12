Loads of guests on this evening’s Irish Beats! Rob chatted with pop sensation Aimée on the phone and then singer-songwriter Sample Answer in the studio. If that wasn’t enough, jazz-folk musician Grainne Cotter also dropped into the studio and finally Mark Graham of King Kong Company ranted down the phone about Eurovision! There was plenty of music too!

8-9pm

01. Me & You – Marty Guilfoyle

02. Flatline – Orla Gartland

03. Too Late For Hallelujah – Aslan

04. Don’t Bother – Aimée

## Interview with Aimée ##

05. Talk – Two Door Cinema Club

06. Skyscrapers – Fred

07. Fever – Sample Answer ##LIVE##

## Interview with Sample Answer ##

08. Proud – Sample Answer

09. Textile Baby – Sample Answer ## LIVE##

10. Love Tonight – Soulé

9-10pm

01. Don’t Let Me Go – Mark McCabe & SIIGHTS

02. Wildfire – SYML

03. Shadows – Grainne Cotter

## Interview with Grainne Cotter ##

04. The Night of the Friar Weiss – Grainne Cotter ##LIVE##

05. No One Is Any Fun – All Tvvins feat. Sorcha Richardson

06. Queuejumper – The Divine Comedy

07. Dancing Bug – Le Boom feat. AEMak

08. My Name Is Now – King Kong Company

09. Deja Vu – SOAK

10. post Youth – Basciville

11. The Ground Beneath Her Feet – U2