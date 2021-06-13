Having been banished to the attic and shed for month, Rob O’Connor finally served his penance and made his way back into the Beat studios! He brought a heap of new tunes with him too, including fresh tracks from David Keenan, HAVVK, Elaine Mai, One Morning in August and more.

8-9pm

01. Paradise – James Vincent McMorrow

02. Holy Roses – Soda Blonde

03. Mysterious Ways – U2

04. Oasis – Hawk Jupiter

05. I Wasn’t Looking For You – Carrie Baxter

06. July – Mundy

07. Ice Cream Sundae – Inhaler

08. Forget Me Knots – Inhaler

09. Still Feel – Elaine Mai feat. Ailbhe Reddy

10. Dollar Bill – The Scratch

11. Blue Velvet – Topline

12. Love Is Like A Drug – Slaney

13. Mary – The 4 Of Us and The Irish Chamber Orchestra

9-10pm

01. Something Special – All Tvvins

02. Bark – David Keenan

03. Time Is Now – Moloko

04. Dublin In The Sun – Eoin Glackin

05. Automatic – HAVVK

06. Lovers By Surprise – One Morning In August

07. Aye – Tolu Makay

08. Tempt – A. Smyth

09. We Need – Telefis

10. He Knows – Ali Comerford

11. Pretending – Orla Gartland

12. Cu Chulainn’s Prozac – Quinn Peaks

13. The Starlight Lounge – Sorcha Richardson

14. The Rocky Road – Damien Dempsey

15. The Top Floor – Jack O’Rourke