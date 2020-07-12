Tadhg was back in the seat for Rob tonight one final time before the Messiah returns from his adventures across the Irish wilderness. Having spent most of the week trying to figure out how to press record on Zoom, Tadhg caught up with neo-classical composer/songwriter Lо̄wli as well as Dublin alt-rapper Malaki. He also played loads of new music. Which is pretty good too I suppose?
Here’s el playlisto:
8pm – 9pm
1. modernlove – Hard To Tell You
2. KTG – Matches
3. Somebody’s Child – Hole Me Like You Wanna
4. Mango X Mathman ft. Loah – Lonely Night (Zero T Full Vocal Remix)
5. Emperor of Ice Cream – Everyone Looks So Fine
6. RuthAnne – Love Again
7. Greg Tisdall – Am I Still On Your Mind
8. Beyond the Wash – Uruguay
9. Lōwli – Cavalry
## Interview with Lōwli ##
10. Lisa Hannigan – Undertow
11. Pillow Queens – Handsome Wife
9pm – 10pm
12. Nicha – Devices
13. Malaki ft. Gemma Bradley – You Told Me
## Interview with Malaki ##
14. Malaki – Cuppa Tea
15. Street Corner Messiahs – A Voice in San Francisco
16. Trophy Wife – On The Phone
17. Ronan Friel ft. Jen Waters – Paradoxical Palindromes
18. St. Alban – Steal Away
19. Stan Notte – Mrs. Xavier
20. Molly O’Mahony ft. Fiacra O’Mahony and Matilda O’Mahony – Not On Your Own Tonight (Damien Dempsey cover)
Podcasts: