Tadhg was back in the seat for Rob tonight one final time before the Messiah returns from his adventures across the Irish wilderness. Having spent most of the week trying to figure out how to press record on Zoom, Tadhg caught up with neo-classical composer/songwriter Lо̄wli as well as Dublin alt-rapper Malaki. He also played loads of new music. Which is pretty good too I suppose?

Here’s el playlisto:

8pm – 9pm

1. modernlove – Hard To Tell You

2. KTG – Matches

3. Somebody’s Child – Hole Me Like You Wanna

4. Mango X Mathman ft. Loah – Lonely Night (Zero T Full Vocal Remix)

5. Emperor of Ice Cream – Everyone Looks So Fine

6. RuthAnne – Love Again

7. Greg Tisdall – Am I Still On Your Mind

8. Beyond the Wash – Uruguay

9. Lōwli – Cavalry

## Interview with Lōwli ##

10. Lisa Hannigan – Undertow

11. Pillow Queens – Handsome Wife

9pm – 10pm

12. Nicha – Devices

13. Malaki ft. Gemma Bradley – You Told Me

## Interview with Malaki ##

14. Malaki – Cuppa Tea

15. Street Corner Messiahs – A Voice in San Francisco

16. Trophy Wife – On The Phone

17. Ronan Friel ft. Jen Waters – Paradoxical Palindromes

18. St. Alban – Steal Away

19. Stan Notte – Mrs. Xavier

20. Molly O’Mahony ft. Fiacra O’Mahony and Matilda O’Mahony – Not On Your Own Tonight (Damien Dempsey cover)

Podcasts: