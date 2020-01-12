Not much to report tonight. Lots of chatter about weather warnings online, but Rob was more concerned with playing kick-ass music than speculating IF Met Eireann was going to issue a red warning. There’s some things you can control and some you can’t. Check out some of the brilliant homegrown tracks he played to control some new music coming into your earholes …

8-9pm

01. Maybe – SOAK

02. Time – Jafaris

03. Scorpio – Jape

04. Fool – Alex Gough

05. Down – Thumper

06. Don’t Call Me Pretty – Aimee

07. Unholy Ghosts – David Keenan

08. Mist – Ava Archbold

09. New Day – Kormac feat. Jack O’Rourke

10. Narcissus – Roisin Murphy

11. Liquorice – modernlove

12. High In The Garden – Sorcha Richardson

13. Brewing Up A Storm – The Stunning

9-10pm

01. All My Friends – Dermot Kennedy

02. Don’t Step Back Too Far – The Crayon Set

03. Terrible Hands – Soda Blonde

04. Magical Man – Backroad Smokers Club

05. Who Am I Supposed To Talk To – Columbia Mills

06. Jake Summers – Fight Like Apes

07. Get Down Let Down – Artgirl

08. Screaming – City Victim

09. Hero – A Smyth

10. I Don’t Wanna Be Your Girlfriend – Lydia Forde

11. Sunday Walker – Villagers

12. The Young People – Lankum

13. No One Knows – The Divine Comedy