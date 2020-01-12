Not much to report tonight. Lots of chatter about weather warnings online, but Rob was more concerned with playing kick-ass music than speculating IF Met Eireann was going to issue a red warning. There’s some things you can control and some you can’t. Check out some of the brilliant homegrown tracks he played to control some new music coming into your earholes …
8-9pm
01. Maybe – SOAK
02. Time – Jafaris
03. Scorpio – Jape
04. Fool – Alex Gough
05. Down – Thumper
06. Don’t Call Me Pretty – Aimee
07. Unholy Ghosts – David Keenan
08. Mist – Ava Archbold
09. New Day – Kormac feat. Jack O’Rourke
10. Narcissus – Roisin Murphy
11. Liquorice – modernlove
12. High In The Garden – Sorcha Richardson
13. Brewing Up A Storm – The Stunning
9-10pm
01. All My Friends – Dermot Kennedy
02. Don’t Step Back Too Far – The Crayon Set
03. Terrible Hands – Soda Blonde
04. Magical Man – Backroad Smokers Club
05. Who Am I Supposed To Talk To – Columbia Mills
06. Jake Summers – Fight Like Apes
07. Get Down Let Down – Artgirl
08. Screaming – City Victim
09. Hero – A Smyth
10. I Don’t Wanna Be Your Girlfriend – Lydia Forde
11. Sunday Walker – Villagers
12. The Young People – Lankum
13. No One Knows – The Divine Comedy