There’s been a few absolutely cracking Irish album releases over the past week and Rob spoke with two of the biggest acts on this week’s show. Both Inhaler and Soda Blonde were in the virtual studio to talk about their collective experiences of recording and releasing music during the pandemic – and how they made lemonade out of lemons! Lots of sublime sounds on the playlist besides, so plenty to get your ears around …
Hour 1
01. Still Feel – Elaine Mai feat. Ailbhe Reddy
02. Smile – Monjola
03. Leave Me Lonely – Imelda May
04. You’re Not Special, Babe – Orla Gartland
05. All The Lights – SHIBASHI feat. Aoife Whenyoung
06. Reconnect – Director
07. 061 – Denise Chaila
08. When It Breaks – Inhaler
## Interview with Inhaler ##
09. A Night On The Floor – Inhaler
10. Companero – HousePlants
11. We Need – Telefis
12. Video Call – Jessica Hammond
Hour 2
01. Pocket Change – Alex Gough
02. To Have You – For Those I Love
03. Good Enough – Maria Kelly
04. Chain Reaction – Mick Flannery & Susan O’Neill
05. Wolves – Lorraine Nash
06. Indecisive – Ra Gerra
07. Town’s Dead – Kojaque
08. Small Talk – Soda Blonde
## Interview with Soda Blonde ##
09. Holy Roses – Soda Blonde
10. Terrible Hands – Soda Blonde
11. Perfume – Soda Blonde ##LIVE##
12. Come Home – Ali Comerford