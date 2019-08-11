Tonight was a very special show. Tim Chadwick joined Tadhg in studio for a chat and a couple of songs. They ate minty biscuits, spoke some wonderful nonsense. As well as that, there was the usual banger after banger and Bee from Chasing Abbey joined Tadhg on the phone for a quick chat about the new single and their upcoming gig in the Ballykeeffe Ampitheatre in Kilkenny. Tadhg also had a chance to breath at some stage during the show.

After a day of messin in Beat HQ with all the crew @timtimyall joins @Tadhg_Williams on Irish Beats tonight! Tadhg will also be chatting to Bee from @ChasingAbbeyHQ and has loads of new tunes on the way too 👊🇮🇪 #PlayIrish pic.twitter.com/OoTpqqN0yM — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) August 11, 2019

Here’s the playlist:

8pm – 9pm

Oscar Blue – 99 Ice Cream Active – Cry For Me KEHLI – One Last Kiss ft. Kid Eternal and Sam Ojo David Keenan – Cobwebs Chasing Abbey – Domino ## Interview with Bee from Chasing Abbey ## The Stunning – Brewing Up a Storm Basciville – Unreturned Roisín Murphy – Incapable Tim Chadwick – Tell Me That Wallis Bird – As The River Flows Mick Flannery – Come Find Me Sara Ryan – Bright Blue Screens Alex Gough – Step To Me

9pm – 10pm

Aaron Cumiskey – Lost and Found ## Tim Chadwick live in studio ## I Need to Know (live) Weakness (live) Good Strangers – Give Me a Reason To Stay Banríon – Bins Finnian – Where We Go Fighting Spiders – Every Fresh Memory Wang – Just Keep Jogging Damien Rice – Volcano