Tonight was a very special show. Tim Chadwick joined Tadhg in studio for a chat and a couple of songs. They ate minty biscuits, spoke some wonderful nonsense. As well as that, there was the usual banger after banger and Bee from Chasing Abbey joined Tadhg on the phone for a quick chat about the new single and their upcoming gig in the Ballykeeffe Ampitheatre in Kilkenny. Tadhg also had a chance to breath at some stage during the show.
After a day of messin in Beat HQ with all the crew @timtimyall joins @Tadhg_Williams on Irish Beats tonight! Tadhg will also be chatting to Bee from @ChasingAbbeyHQ and has loads of new tunes on the way too 👊🇮🇪 #PlayIrish pic.twitter.com/OoTpqqN0yM
— Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) August 11, 2019
Here’s the playlist:
8pm – 9pm
- Oscar Blue – 99 Ice Cream
- Active – Cry For Me
- KEHLI – One Last Kiss ft. Kid Eternal and Sam Ojo
- David Keenan – Cobwebs
- Chasing Abbey – Domino
- ## Interview with Bee from Chasing Abbey ##
- The Stunning – Brewing Up a Storm
- Basciville – Unreturned
- Roisín Murphy – Incapable
- Tim Chadwick – Tell Me That
- Wallis Bird – As The River Flows
- Mick Flannery – Come Find Me
- Sara Ryan – Bright Blue Screens
- Alex Gough – Step To Me
9pm – 10pm
- Aaron Cumiskey – Lost and Found
- ## Tim Chadwick live in studio ##
- I Need to Know (live)
- Weakness (live)
- Good Strangers – Give Me a Reason To Stay
- Banríon – Bins
- Finnian – Where We Go
- Fighting Spiders – Every Fresh Memory
- Wang – Just Keep Jogging
- Damien Rice – Volcano