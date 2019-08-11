Tonight was a very special show. Tim Chadwick joined Tadhg in studio for a chat and a couple of songs. They ate minty biscuits, spoke some wonderful nonsense. As well as that, there was the usual banger after banger and Bee from Chasing Abbey joined Tadhg on the phone for a quick chat about the new single and their upcoming gig in the Ballykeeffe Ampitheatre in Kilkenny. Tadhg also had a chance to breath at some stage during the show.

Here’s the playlist:

8pm – 9pm


  1. Oscar Blue – 99 Ice Cream
  2. Active – Cry For Me
  3. KEHLI – One Last Kiss ft. Kid Eternal and Sam Ojo
  4. David Keenan – Cobwebs
  5. Chasing Abbey – Domino
  6. ## Interview with Bee from Chasing Abbey ##
  7. The Stunning – Brewing Up a Storm
  8. Basciville – Unreturned
  9. Roisín Murphy – Incapable
  10. Tim Chadwick – Tell Me That
  11. Wallis Bird – As The River Flows
  12. Mick Flannery – Come Find Me
  13. Sara Ryan – Bright Blue Screens
  14. Alex Gough – Step To Me

9pm – 10pm

  1. Aaron Cumiskey – Lost and Found
  2. ## Tim Chadwick live in studio ##
    1. I Need to Know (live)
    2. Weakness (live)
  3. Good Strangers – Give Me a Reason To Stay
  4. Banríon – Bins
  5. Finnian – Where We Go
  6. Fighting Spiders – Every Fresh Memory
  7. Wang – Just Keep Jogging
  8. Damien Rice – Volcano
