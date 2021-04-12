After devoting last week’s show to vinyl, Rob tried to squeeze in as many fresh tunes into the playlist. 32 tracks on the show tonight – which is no mean feat! The second hour was devoted to track from the folk genre, allowing us to shift down to second gear and become a little introspective.

8-9pm

01. Darkest Hour – N.O.A.H

02. Small Talk – Soda Blonde

03. Big – Fontaines D.C.

04. Water – Toygirl

05. Bad Blood – ROOUE

06. All The People – D Cullen

07. Defeated – Chasing Abbey

08. Get You Off My Mind – Annabelle

09. No Patience – HAVVK

10. Endless Art – A House

11. Girls Like You Like Me – ELKAE

12. We Met At A Party – Apella

13. Summer Haze – Dan Clancy

14. Ross + Rachel – Stephanie Rainey

15. Shannon Bridge – Anna’s Anchor

16. Kids Stuff – Sinead O’Brien

17. Do You Realise – Delorentos

9-10pm

01. Tightrope Walker – Robert John Ardiff

02. You Are Here – Stella Hennessy

03. Hollow – Ger Eaton

04. Salt Water Song – Nicha

05. Arrivals – Declan O’Rourke

06. Oh Love – Elgin

07. The Bothy Lads – Ye Vagabonds

08. River – Ann Scott

09. Blue Mountains – Peter Doran feat. Halaey Heynderickx

10. Martha – Maria Kelly

11. Go Easy – Conchúr White

12. Origins – Beoga

13. Empire One – Katie Kim & Sean Mac Erlaine

14. She’s Got The Face – Revelino

15. After The Fire – The Lost Brothers