After devoting last week’s show to vinyl, Rob tried to squeeze in as many fresh tunes into the playlist. 32 tracks on the show tonight – which is no mean feat! The second hour was devoted to track from the folk genre, allowing us to shift down to second gear and become a little introspective.
8-9pm
01. Darkest Hour – N.O.A.H
02. Small Talk – Soda Blonde
03. Big – Fontaines D.C.
04. Water – Toygirl
05. Bad Blood – ROOUE
06. All The People – D Cullen
07. Defeated – Chasing Abbey
08. Get You Off My Mind – Annabelle
09. No Patience – HAVVK
10. Endless Art – A House
11. Girls Like You Like Me – ELKAE
12. We Met At A Party – Apella
13. Summer Haze – Dan Clancy
14. Ross + Rachel – Stephanie Rainey
15. Shannon Bridge – Anna’s Anchor
16. Kids Stuff – Sinead O’Brien
17. Do You Realise – Delorentos
9-10pm
01. Tightrope Walker – Robert John Ardiff
02. You Are Here – Stella Hennessy
03. Hollow – Ger Eaton
04. Salt Water Song – Nicha
05. Arrivals – Declan O’Rourke
06. Oh Love – Elgin
07. The Bothy Lads – Ye Vagabonds
08. River – Ann Scott
09. Blue Mountains – Peter Doran feat. Halaey Heynderickx
10. Martha – Maria Kelly
11. Go Easy – Conchúr White
12. Origins – Beoga
13. Empire One – Katie Kim & Sean Mac Erlaine
14. She’s Got The Face – Revelino
15. After The Fire – The Lost Brothers