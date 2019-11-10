One of the most exciting new Irish bands of 2019 Soda Blonde is actually comprised of members of one of the most exciting bands from the past few years, Little Green Cars. They dropped into the Beat studios to chat with Rob on the day their first EP ‘Terrible Hands’ dropped. Their music is well worth a listen! The rest of the playlist was packed full of bangers and mood pieces. Check out the full list below.

8-9pm

01. Deep Blue – Mango X Mathman feat. Lisa Hannigan

02. Decorate Your Mind – Brave Giant

03. Easier Day – Little Green Cars

04. Back To You – Hudson Taylor

05. Down – Thumper

06. Little Red – Cathy Davey

07. 40 Odd Years – The Wha’

08. We Are One – Chris Ward feat. Sinead Doyle

09. Rubicon – Gypsies On The Autobahn

10. Get Down Let Down – Artgirl

11. Constant Delay – Crome Yellow

12. Kicking Up A Storm – Sundown

13. November – Heathers

14. Exploitation – Roisin Murphy

9-10pm

01. Revelate – The Frames

02. Terrible Hands – Soda Blonde

## Interview with Soda Blonde ##

03. Swimming Through The Night – Soda Blonde

04. Perfume – Soda Blonde ##LIVE##

05. Only One – Sean McComish

06. Perfect Harmony – Daithi

07. Too Real – Fontaines DC

08. The Young People – Lankum

09. Let It Run – Fox Jaw

10. Sunshine – Jessie Roche

11. Tim Pan Alley – David Keenan