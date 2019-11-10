One of the most exciting new Irish bands of 2019 Soda Blonde is actually comprised of members of one of the most exciting bands from the past few years, Little Green Cars. They dropped into the Beat studios to chat with Rob on the day their first EP ‘Terrible Hands’ dropped. Their music is well worth a listen! The rest of the playlist was packed full of bangers and mood pieces. Check out the full list below.
8-9pm
01. Deep Blue – Mango X Mathman feat. Lisa Hannigan
02. Decorate Your Mind – Brave Giant
03. Easier Day – Little Green Cars
04. Back To You – Hudson Taylor
05. Down – Thumper
06. Little Red – Cathy Davey
07. 40 Odd Years – The Wha’
08. We Are One – Chris Ward feat. Sinead Doyle
09. Rubicon – Gypsies On The Autobahn
10. Get Down Let Down – Artgirl
11. Constant Delay – Crome Yellow
12. Kicking Up A Storm – Sundown
13. November – Heathers
14. Exploitation – Roisin Murphy
9-10pm
01. Revelate – The Frames
02. Terrible Hands – Soda Blonde
## Interview with Soda Blonde ##
03. Swimming Through The Night – Soda Blonde
04. Perfume – Soda Blonde ##LIVE##
05. Only One – Sean McComish
06. Perfect Harmony – Daithi
07. Too Real – Fontaines DC
08. The Young People – Lankum
09. Let It Run – Fox Jaw
10. Sunshine – Jessie Roche
11. Tim Pan Alley – David Keenan