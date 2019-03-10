In honour of #InternationWomensDay2019, the second hour of tonight’s Irish Beats was female voices only (excluding Rob’s neanderthal tones). We had Kudos live in studio to go along with tracks from SOAK, Wyvern Lingo, Peachface, Lisa Hannigan and a certain mashup featuring Enya and The Prodigy.

01. Build a Bridge – All Tvvins

02. Over and Over – Erica Cody

03. Make It Rain – O Emperor

04. True Colours – JyellowL

05. Breakfast – Alex Gough

06. Can’t Keep Up – Silhouette

07. Hold On – Chasing Abbey

08. Down Days – ROE

09. In The Meantime – Jester

10. Chasing Rivers – Chris Haze

11. All Over Now – The Cranberries

12. Ivory Towers – Jack O’Rourke

13. Undertow – The Hedge Schools

## Interview with Pat Barrett (Hedge Schools) ##

14. Navigate – The Hedge Schools

15. Enthralled – Dirty Epics

01. Love Tonight – Soulé

02. Do What You Want – Kudos

## Interview with Kudos ##

03. Perfect – Kudos ##LIVE##

04. Monday From Hell – Kudos

05. Same Old Rules – Lydia Forde

06. Running Up That Hill – Arvo Party feat. Larks

07. Deja Vu – SOAK

08. Sweet Love – Get Down Edits feat. Cut Once

09. I Love You Sadie – Wyvern Lingo

10. Swan – Lisa Hannigan & Stargaze

11. Killing Kind Of Love – Peachface

12. Take Me Home – Wallis Bird

13. Smack My Orinoco Flow Up – The Prodigy vs Enya

