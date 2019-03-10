In honour of #InternationWomensDay2019, the second hour of tonight’s Irish Beats was female voices only (excluding Rob’s neanderthal tones). We had Kudos live in studio to go along with tracks from SOAK, Wyvern Lingo, Peachface, Lisa Hannigan and a certain mashup featuring Enya and The Prodigy.
8-9pm
01. Build a Bridge – All Tvvins
02. Over and Over – Erica Cody
03. Make It Rain – O Emperor
04. True Colours – JyellowL
05. Breakfast – Alex Gough
06. Can’t Keep Up – Silhouette
07. Hold On – Chasing Abbey
08. Down Days – ROE
09. In The Meantime – Jester
10. Chasing Rivers – Chris Haze
11. All Over Now – The Cranberries
12. Ivory Towers – Jack O’Rourke
13. Undertow – The Hedge Schools
## Interview with Pat Barrett (Hedge Schools) ##
14. Navigate – The Hedge Schools
15. Enthralled – Dirty Epics
9-10pm
01. Love Tonight – Soulé
02. Do What You Want – Kudos
## Interview with Kudos ##
03. Perfect – Kudos ##LIVE##
04. Monday From Hell – Kudos
05. Same Old Rules – Lydia Forde
06. Running Up That Hill – Arvo Party feat. Larks
07. Deja Vu – SOAK
08. Sweet Love – Get Down Edits feat. Cut Once
09. I Love You Sadie – Wyvern Lingo
10. Swan – Lisa Hannigan & Stargaze
11. Killing Kind Of Love – Peachface
12. Take Me Home – Wallis Bird
13. Smack My Orinoco Flow Up – The Prodigy vs Enya