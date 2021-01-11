Back in the attic! Rob will be doing Irish Beats from his home for the next while, but never fear – the music is as top notch and eclectic as ever. Plenty of fresh tunes from the likes of Tolu Makay, delush and Hawk Jupiter alongside some classics from The Cranberries and more. Rob’s guest on the show this evening was tied in the Dublin Bowie Festival. Shobsy from the band State Lights spoke about producing a live video performance of Bowie’s 4th album Hunky Dory as well as his general love of David Bowie and the band’s activities during Lockdown.
8-9pm
01. Perfect Someone – Tom Southern
02. Feel Beautiful – U.M.A.N
03. Girl In A White Dress – Tiny Magnetic Pets
04. Don’t Say A Word – Zen Arcade
05. You Said – Fontaines DC
06. Out The Gaff – Denise Chaila, Sorchas Richardson, God Knows and Murli
07. Remember This – Ruth Anne
08. It’s Alright To Show Yourself – Emperor Of Ice-Cream
09. Begging For Rain – Eve Belle
10. Anyway – Hex Hue & Arvo Party
11. Back2U – FiCat
12. May You – Stephen James Smith
13. Letting You Know – Shiv
14. Fisherman’s Blues – The Waterboys
15. Intoxicating Seas – Hawk Jupiter
16. Still Shining – Sons Phonetic
17. Almost – SON aka Susan O’Neill
9-10pm
01. The Greatest Gift – delush feat. Tolu Makay
02. Save The Day – Niamh Regan
03. Alone Again Naturally – Oliver Cole
04. Meet You There – R.S.A.G
05. My Future – Carrie Baxter
06. How – The Cranberries
07. Liahr – Biig Piig
08. Changes – Shobsy (Dublin Bowie Festival)
## Interview with Shobsy ##
09. Life on Mars – Shobsy (Dublin Bowie Festival)
10. Tinseltown In The Rain – State Lights
11. Smalltown Boy – State Lights