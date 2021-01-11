Back in the attic! Rob will be doing Irish Beats from his home for the next while, but never fear – the music is as top notch and eclectic as ever. Plenty of fresh tunes from the likes of Tolu Makay, delush and Hawk Jupiter alongside some classics from The Cranberries and more. Rob’s guest on the show this evening was tied in the Dublin Bowie Festival. Shobsy from the band State Lights spoke about producing a live video performance of Bowie’s 4th album Hunky Dory as well as his general love of David Bowie and the band’s activities during Lockdown.

8-9pm

01. Perfect Someone – Tom Southern

02. Feel Beautiful – U.M.A.N

03. Girl In A White Dress – Tiny Magnetic Pets

04. Don’t Say A Word – Zen Arcade

05. You Said – Fontaines DC

06. Out The Gaff – Denise Chaila, Sorchas Richardson, God Knows and Murli

07. Remember This – Ruth Anne

08. It’s Alright To Show Yourself – Emperor Of Ice-Cream

09. Begging For Rain – Eve Belle

10. Anyway – Hex Hue & Arvo Party

11. Back2U – FiCat

12. May You – Stephen James Smith

13. Letting You Know – Shiv

14. Fisherman’s Blues – The Waterboys

15. Intoxicating Seas – Hawk Jupiter

16. Still Shining – Sons Phonetic

17. Almost – SON aka Susan O’Neill

9-10pm

01. The Greatest Gift – delush feat. Tolu Makay

02. Save The Day – Niamh Regan

03. Alone Again Naturally – Oliver Cole

04. Meet You There – R.S.A.G

05. My Future – Carrie Baxter

06. How – The Cranberries

07. Liahr – Biig Piig

08. Changes – Shobsy (Dublin Bowie Festival)

## Interview with Shobsy ##

09. Life on Mars – Shobsy (Dublin Bowie Festival)

10. Tinseltown In The Rain – State Lights

11. Smalltown Boy – State Lights