A fine collection of sounds was heard via the wireless this evening! Fresh cuts from Kojaque, Denise Chaila, HousePlants, Lydia Ford, Alex Gough & more made up the playlist, with a few modern classics thrown in for good measure.
Hour 1
01. 061 – Denise Chaila
02. America – Moncrieff
03. Saints and Sinners – Paddy Casey
04. Town’s Dead – Kojaque
05. Not Gonna Be Friends – Lydia Ford
06. Holy Roses – Soda Blonde
07. Pocket Change – Alex Gough
08. For Real – The Celtic Social Club
09. Video Call – Jessica Hammond
10. Smile – Monjola
11. Companero – HousePlants
12. Zombie – Orla Gartland
13. How Did I Know – Bitch Falcon
14. Oasis – Hawk Jupiter feat. Zeinab
15. Legacy – Hvmmingbyrd
16. Tina – Vann Music
Hour 2
01. When It Breaks – Inhaler
02. All I Want – Slaney
03. American Strings – Brendan Tallon
04. Starlight – Cherry Dragon
05. Face In The Mirror – Robert Power
06. We Need – Telifis
07. Sally – Kerbdog
08. Automatic – Havvk
09. Happiness Is All The Rage – WeKin
10. Felt Something Finally – Patricia Lalor
11. Bark – David Keenan
12. Pale Damp Cheeks – Etaoin
13. Freedom – Cat Dowling
14. Bad Skin Day – Bell X1 & The Theodora Byrne Ensemble
Share it: