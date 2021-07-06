A fine collection of sounds was heard via the wireless this evening! Fresh cuts from Kojaque, Denise Chaila, HousePlants, Lydia Ford, Alex Gough & more made up the playlist, with a few modern classics thrown in for good measure.

Hour 1

01. 061 – Denise Chaila

02. America – Moncrieff

03. Saints and Sinners – Paddy Casey

04. Town’s Dead – Kojaque

05. Not Gonna Be Friends – Lydia Ford

06. Holy Roses – Soda Blonde

07. Pocket Change – Alex Gough

08. For Real – The Celtic Social Club

09. Video Call – Jessica Hammond

10. Smile – Monjola

11. Companero – HousePlants

12. Zombie – Orla Gartland

13. How Did I Know – Bitch Falcon

14. Oasis – Hawk Jupiter feat. Zeinab

15. Legacy – Hvmmingbyrd

16. Tina – Vann Music

Hour 2

01. When It Breaks – Inhaler

02. All I Want – Slaney

03. American Strings – Brendan Tallon

04. Starlight – Cherry Dragon

05. Face In The Mirror – Robert Power

06. We Need – Telifis

07. Sally – Kerbdog

08. Automatic – Havvk

09. Happiness Is All The Rage – WeKin

10. Felt Something Finally – Patricia Lalor

11. Bark – David Keenan

12. Pale Damp Cheeks – Etaoin

13. Freedom – Cat Dowling

14. Bad Skin Day – Bell X1 & The Theodora Byrne Ensemble